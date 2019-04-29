© Global Look Press via ZUMA Press



Sri Lankan security forces are on high alert amid warnings of more possible suicide bomb attacks in the country by assailants dressed in military fatigues using vans."There could be another wave of attacks," the head of the police's ministerial security division said in a letter to politicians, senior police and security forces officials."The relevant information further notes that persons dressed in military uniforms and using a van could be involved in the attacks."According to the report, seen by Reuters, the same groups behind the Easter Sunday bombings which killed over 250 people, National Thawheedh Jamaath (NTJ) and Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim,Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) claimed responsibility for the Easter attacks but solid evidence of its involvement has yet to emerge.Meanwhile, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has banned all face coverings which may conceal a person's identity including, but not limited to, burqas and niqabs, as authorities continue to investigate the bombing attacks.