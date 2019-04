© Rob Gaston/Navy Visual News Service/AFP



The US Navy has claimed that close-up footage released by Iran of an American aircraft carrier operating in the Persian gulf is "several years old,"Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps released the up-close-and-personal video of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower on Sunday. Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that the footage was captured using a military drone."The footage the Iranians recently released... appears to be several years old, and of the last deployment to the Arabian Gulf by the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)," a spokesperson for the US Naval Forces Central Command told AFP.The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier was last deployed in the gulf in 2016 as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the intervention targeting the so-called Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in Iraq and Syria.In the video theThe Tasnim news reportearlier this month. It is the only time the US has given another nation's military this label. Iran's President Hassan Rouhani responded by saying that the US was the "leader of world terrorism."