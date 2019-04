© Global Look Press/imageBROKER.com/Christian Ohde



Former vice president Joe Biden pulled in a cool $6.3 million in donations after announcing his bid for the presidency in 2020. But how does Biden's haul compare to the loot brought in by his Democratic rivals?With a crowded field of 20 candidates hustling for the Democratic dollar,Biden's one-day haul of $6.3 million dollars puts him in first place. According to his campaign team,However, within hours of announcing his campaign, Biden was en route to Philadelphia, where he spoke at a fundraising event in the home of Comcast executive David L. Cohen, attended by bigwigs from the health insurance industry and powerhouse law firms.Guests at the fundraiser were asked to cough up $2,800 to Biden's campaign, the maximum individual contribution allowed, and the 100 or so guests who showed up obliged,the Philadelphia Enquirer reported Still, Biden's candidacy seems to resonate with ordinary Americans too. The former vice president is currently polling higher than any other Democratic candidate, and according to a recent Politico poll , eight points higher than President Trump.Although O'Rourke's time in the limelight looks to be waning, the progressive Texan opened strongly last month, pulling in $6.1 million dollars in the first 24 hours. However,and his campaign team would only say that they came from all 50 states and territories.O'Rourke, who smashed fundraising records in his failed bid to unseat Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) last year, isin the same Politico poll.The progressive godfather, the grassroots granddaddy, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders () managed to pull in $5.9 million in his campaign's first 24 hours back in February. Thanks to acultivated during his 2016 primary campaign, Sanders' first-day fundraising was unmatched until O'Rourke and then Biden entered the race.True to form for the self-described socialist,Some 223,000 donors kicked in an average of $27 each, less than half of the average donation to Biden.Sanders, too, greeted the news of Biden's closed-doors fundraiser with disdain."It's a big day in the Democratic primary and we're hoping to end it strong. Not with a fundraiser in the home of a corporate lobbyist, but with an overwhelming number of individual donations in response to today's news," read a campaign email from his team.After Sanders, there is a steep drop off in first day donations.took in $1.5 million on the day after she announced her candidacy in January.Evaluating the continued fundraising efforts of the top-name candidates can give some clues as to where their legislative priorities would lie if elected.for instance. Likewise,Although Biden opened strong, the former vice president still has a lot of catching up to do.