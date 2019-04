© Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via Reuters

While the mainstream media seems to see Russia as omnipotent in propping up 'dictators' and subverting foreign elections, Putin's efforts at getting North Korea to quit its nukes are apparently in vain and not of much note.Over on CBS, foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "wedged himself" in between Trump and Kim to prove himself as a player in the important international issue. He even described the Vladivostok peace negotiations as "Putin taking advantage of a global crisis situation."Surely at least CNN would be interested in two of their favorite bogeymen meeting to discuss their nefarious plots? Between yet another story about Trump's collusion with Russia -undisturbed by the Mueller report's conclusions to the contrary - and a dramatic news piece accusing Russia of crushing the protests in Sudan, CNN managed to squeeze in a few 6 minute segments discussing Moscow's efforts to promote denuclearization on the Korean peninsula.The historic summit ended up taking a backseat to other stories mainly because, unlike what CNN says about Russian influence in every other country on earth, Moscow's efforts at 'intervention' in North Korea are apparently totally futile."When it comes to something tangible nothing is really expected," said CNN correspondent Paula Hancocks, adding that Russia doesn't have the power to do anything about easing international sanctions against Pyongyang. On-air guests like the editor of Seoul-based website NK News said more or less the same thing: Russia is mostly hoping to show it has "currency" in the situation, while actually being impotent to push for peace.While most people on CNN agreed that Russia has a strong interest in getting its neighbor to quit the potentially apocalyptic nuclear-defense habit, apparently Putin doesn't see the issue as enough of a priority to make it happen, unlike his alleged "meddling" in places like Sudan and the US.NBC News' senior international correspondent Keir Simmons made sure to point out the "incredible image of these two men, who traditionally are America's foes - who of course President Trump has called friends - shaking hands, trying to do the diplomatic thing."The summit put Putin exactly where he wants to be, "on the world stage, not able to be sidelined by America," while Kim was seeking to get around sanctions and tell Trump "you're not my only friend in the world," according to Simmons.Fox News also stuck to the line that the summit was all about giving Kim some time on the global stage. Senior international correspondent Greg Palkot said Putin and Kim were "a bit on the formal side but seemed friendly enough," but noted that the North Korean leader "didn't seem to get what he wanted from Putin," specifically relief from sanctions that are "killing that country."