Puppet Masters
Russia suddenly incapable of 'meddling' in North Korea, according to US mainstream media
RT
Fri, 26 Apr 2019 18:12 UTC
While presumably efforts to thwart potential nuclear annihilation would be something of a news item, US news networks seemed to feel the meeting was more about posturing than peace. Coverage of the Putin-Kim summit gave off the distinct impression that Joe Biden's long-expected presidential run announcement was of far greater consequence.
US media moguls apparently figured that people are unlikely to tune in without President Donald Trump to inspire their hatred, which is likely why the talks in Vladivostok got a lot less hype than the February summit in Hanoi.
Over on CBS, foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "wedged himself" in between Trump and Kim to prove himself as a player in the important international issue. He even described the Vladivostok peace negotiations as "Putin taking advantage of a global crisis situation."
The talking heads at CBS also seemed to truly believe that Washington has some exclusive right to denuclearization talks, even as they admitted that US efforts in Hanoi had fallen flat. With Washington unable to come to an arrangement, it seems the rest of the world should just get ready to accept the fallout.
Surely at least CNN would be interested in two of their favorite bogeymen meeting to discuss their nefarious plots? Between yet another story about Trump's collusion with Russia -undisturbed by the Mueller report's conclusions to the contrary - and a dramatic news piece accusing Russia of crushing the protests in Sudan, CNN managed to squeeze in a few 6 minute segments discussing Moscow's efforts to promote denuclearization on the Korean peninsula.
The historic summit ended up taking a backseat to other stories mainly because, unlike what CNN says about Russian influence in every other country on earth, Moscow's efforts at 'intervention' in North Korea are apparently totally futile.
"When it comes to something tangible nothing is really expected," said CNN correspondent Paula Hancocks, adding that Russia doesn't have the power to do anything about easing international sanctions against Pyongyang. On-air guests like the editor of Seoul-based website NK News said more or less the same thing: Russia is mostly hoping to show it has "currency" in the situation, while actually being impotent to push for peace.
While most people on CNN agreed that Russia has a strong interest in getting its neighbor to quit the potentially apocalyptic nuclear-defense habit, apparently Putin doesn't see the issue as enough of a priority to make it happen, unlike his alleged "meddling" in places like Sudan and the US.
NBC News' senior international correspondent Keir Simmons made sure to point out the "incredible image of these two men, who traditionally are America's foes - who of course President Trump has called friends - shaking hands, trying to do the diplomatic thing."
The summit put Putin exactly where he wants to be, "on the world stage, not able to be sidelined by America," while Kim was seeking to get around sanctions and tell Trump "you're not my only friend in the world," according to Simmons.
Fox News also stuck to the line that the summit was all about giving Kim some time on the global stage. Senior international correspondent Greg Palkot said Putin and Kim were "a bit on the formal side but seemed friendly enough," but noted that the North Korean leader "didn't seem to get what he wanted from Putin," specifically relief from sanctions that are "killing that country."