'Lured into war'? Iranian FM warns Trump could be duped into crisis by hawkish 'B-team'
Thu, 25 Apr 2019 17:12 UTC
"Those who have designed the policies that are being pursued do not simply want a negotiated solution," Zarif told Reuters in an interview, suggesting that the president's virulently anti-Iran neocon "B-team" - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Advisor John Bolton, and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu - might try "to plot an accident" to create an opening to attack Iran.
"Iran is not seeking confrontation, but will not escape defending itself," Zarif said, elaborating on the warning he gave earlier on Wednesday that the US must "be prepared for the consequences" if it attempts to stop Iran from selling its oil. Despite "absurd" provocations such as Trump's decision to classify the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a "terrorist organization" and the ending of sanctions waivers that had allowed eight countries to continue buying Iranian oil without incurring America's wrath, Iran will "exercise prudence" - unless the US decides to "change the rules of the game."
"There are always ways of going around the sanctions," Zarif said, joking that "We have a PhD in that area." Aside from a brief period of cooperation under former President Barack Obama, who signed the JCPOA nuclear deal, Iran has been under US sanctions for most of its recent history.
When asked where Iran might sell its oil in the future, though, Zarif opted to keep silent. "If i told you, we wouldn't be able to sell it to them."
- Why food could be the best medicine of all
- WSU researchers see health effects across generations from glyphosate
- Choline deficiency can trigger fatty liver disease
- Even celebrities can return to sanity: Going back to meat after eating vegan made Anne Hathaway feel 'like a computer rebooting'
- Iron overload symptoms in men
- CDC scaremongering: US measles cases approaching record number for the decade
- Ability to lift weights quickly can mean a longer life
- Researchers find nearly 1 out of 5 people are misdiagnosed with MS and receive potentially dangerous treatment for years
- New trial evidence suggests government colluded with Monsanto
- Do vegetarians and vegans live longer than meat eaters?
- Nearly half of honey tested contains mostly rice syrup, wheat syrup or sugar beet syrup
- Let there be light: Low-level laser therapy
- The truth about dentistry
- The coming obsolescence of animal meat - Silicon Valley start-ups push more 'schmeat'
- An uncertain future for children: The growing number of special education students in America
- Brooklyn firmly in the grip of measles madness as four more schools are closed, judge refuses to lift vaccination order
- Increasing microbial diversity: We need to stop sanitizing everything and let bacteria back in our lives
- Vaccine researcher addresses unanswered questions about vaccine safety
- Kale is now one of the most pesticide-contaminated vegetables
- Measles insanity: Rockland County court threatens measles patients with $2,000-a-day fine if they don't stay home
- Study finds that women - but not men - seek to actively punish sexualized women
- Theories of consciousness and reincarnation
- Scientists concede that religion is good for your health
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Suffering To Be Happy: The Fool's Paradise of Feeling Good
- Schools in England will have mindfulness and meditation added to the curriculum
- Communication skills: Raising your words, not your voice
- Exploring the frontiers of psychedelics
- Neuroscience reveals 50-year-olds can have the brains of 25-year-olds with meditation
- Humanity's attention span is getting shorter says new findings
- Nature Pill: New study suggests 20-minute nature experience is enough to significantly reduce cortisol levels
- Book review: 'Idea of the World' seeks to bring truth and meaning to our lives
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Fragments of the Divine: Analyzing Jordan Peterson's Conception of the Soul
- Using connection to transform addiction
- On the eve of the great psychedelic debate
- Exercise makes you happier than money, according to Yale and Oxford research
- Rewards warp the brain's inner GPS
- How our bodies remember trauma
- Political correctness strikes again: Many social workers are in denial about child psychopaths
- Sailing into the storm: Acceptance and commitment therapy teaches us how to live a values-driven life even in the face of dark emotions & trauma
- A time for rain: Teaching our children about sadness
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- SOTT Focus: Kremlin Fifth-Column Plot to Make Putin Look Short Revealed!
- Gorillas pose with anti-poaching rangers in truly lovely selfies
- Legal analysts have completed their official count of how many pages are in the Mueller report
- CNN blames ratings slump on lack of news stories they like reporting on
- Man rushed to hospital after hearing slightly differing viewpoint
- 'Every copy of The Spectator should be incinerated. Except the ones my name appears in': An interview with Titania McGrath
- Free world stands in solidarity with arrested journalist who exposed Russian war crimes
- Pastor to weed out heathens this Sunday!
- Hate speech redefined as 'speech we do not like'
- No kidding: Scientists determine that cats DO know their own name, they just generally choose to ignore us
- In speech to Gungans, Ocasio-Cortez suddenly shifts to speaking like Jar Jar Binks
- Russian couple accidentally throw out bag of money, leading to world's worst smelling scavenger hunt
- 'You deserve it': Spoon bender & 'Remainer' Uri Geller claims he "telepathically" burst pipes in House of Commons
- A Russiagate requiem
- TSA prevents act of terror at San Antonio airport
- Russiagate in 3 minutes
- Americans return to believing all politicians, reporters, websites, now that April Fools Day is over
- Real news story published by CNN on April Fools Day!
- Leaked Mueller report proves Barr lied; collusion theorists vindicated
- Lost in translation: CIA ad seeking Russian speakers mocked for bad grammar
"Based on our data on the financing of different 'Islamic State' terrorist units by private individuals, we have established that this money comes from 40 countries, including some G20 member-states."
~ VVP speaking to international media at the G20 Summit in Antalya, Turkey, on 16 November 2015
- Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin
Oh my goodness people, this is a result of aerosols sprayed in the sky. #Geoengineering
This article rubs me the wrong way. It has a good point, but the underlying message is that independent dentistry should become more like medicine...
Love the picture of the day!
Saw it coming, no pity. Ironic twists are what you always get when you deal with what is basically Umbrella Corporation
isn't 5B pocket change for Zuck and FB?