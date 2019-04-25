© Reuters / Leah Mills / Carlo Allegri

US President Donald Trump may not want war, Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, has said, but that won't stop the hawks in his administration and Israel from "luring" him into one, possibly with a false flag attack."Iran is not seeking confrontation, but will not escape defending itself," Zarif said, elaborating on the warning he gave earlier on Wednesday that the"There are always ways of going around the sanctions," Zarif said, joking that "We have a PhD in that area." Aside from a brief period of cooperation under former President Barack Obama, who signed the JCPOA nuclear deal, Iran has been under US sanctions for most of its recent history.When asked where Iran might sell its oil in the future, though, Zarif opted to keep silent. "If i told you, we wouldn't be able to sell it to them."