A key Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee says the Obama Justice Department has some explaining to do.Special counsel Robert Mueller's inability to find collusion between President Trump's campaign and Russia begs the question of why officials sought FISA warrants to wiretap one-time campaign adviser Carter Page, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, said Sunday on Fox News.He said Attorney General William Barr, who recently testified "spying did occur" on Trump's campaign, needs to seek answers."I'm glad that he has focused on getting the Mueller report out in a redacted form that people can see, but now his focus needs to be answering his own question, as he said, there was spying, the Obama Justice Department and intelligence community did spy on the Trump campaign," Ratcliffe said on "Sunday Morning Futures."Barr is expected to testify about the Mueller report in the next couple weeks. Barr, who sparked an uproar among Democrats earlier this month when he said "spying did occur" on the Trump campaign, is putting a team together to look into surveillance abuse The dossier , compiled by ex-British spy Christopher Steele, contained salacious and unverified claims about Trump's ties to Russia. It was used by the FBI obtain a series of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants to wiretap Page. The first warrant application was submitted in October 2016, after which there were three renewals at three-month intervals, including in January, April, and June 2017.Page was investigated over his interactions with Russians but was never charged by Mueller.