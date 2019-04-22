© REUTERS/Peter Nicholls



I was "trending" on Twitter in the UK for two whole days over the simple act of declaring where my vote will go in the European elections on May 23, which now look inevitable in Britain. There was a huge reaction elsewhere too. Mind you, it was a controversial call.I have spent a lifetime on the left, joining the Labour Party at 13 and spending nearly 30 years in parliament as a left-wing MP.I made a documentary for RT called the Patriot Game, which looked at the history of the far right in Britain, the history of fascism. The left-wing predilection todriving the subject of your insults irredeemably beyond your political grasp.more Huey Long than Hermann Goering. He's against the automatic right of free movement of EU labor, to be sure, butThe EU labor which has come to Britain is overwhelmingly white, European, just like the majority of us. So the charge of racism doesn't add up either, not least because he wants to prefer Commonwealth immigration where the British economy requires it and the Commonwealth is overwhelmingly black.In the many conversations I have had with him on and off air,I have represented more black and minority ethnic voters in parliament than any MP in history, and in three great cities.In any case, being opposed to mass immigration is not (necessarily) racist. There is nothing left-wing about mass immigration. Poor people having to abandon their families and countries to find better-paid work is not a left-wing thing. Poor countries losing their youngest, fittest, and best workers to richer countries is not a left-wing thing. AndEverybody knows this really -- but there is a narcissism in the small difference in how it is expressed, and Farage has often fallen foul of that.Much of the outrage against my voting intentions comes from people who voted for Tony Blair in 2005 when he was dripping in blood from the invasion of Iraq - an act which would lead to the death of a million Iraqis - now THAT is racism! Farage, incidentally, opposed the war on Iraq, and Libya, and Syria - unlike the great majority of Labour MPs.One of them (thinking she would not be standing in Euro-elections again) recently said she was "only just" Labour anymore. Their lead candidate, the inaptly named Lord Adonis, live on radio last week said he hoped that Brexit supporters would not vote Labour. As a student of Labour history, I can tell you that this is the first recorded example of any candidate for a major party asking 17.4 million people not to vote for his party - even though five million of them are Labour voters.This anger now has but one focus, the Brexit Party. The Remain camp can choose between Labour, Conservative, Liberal, Democrat, Green and the breakaway Change UK. It is a perfect dichotomy.with all the consequences which will follow.- as I believe (and the polls indicate) - that it will, thenNot least because both main parties will know that, if it doesn't, Nigel Farage will keep on trucking right up to and including a general election. Neither I nor they want that.So I'll be voting for Brexit, nothing more but nothing less on May 23. The surprise is that anyone thought I would or even could do otherwise...