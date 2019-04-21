LarryKing/GeorgePapadopoulos
© Youtube/RT America
"Entrapped" by FBI agents in London, ex-Donald Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos shared the mysterious circumstances that led to his arrest - and to the opening of the Mueller probe - with Larry King on RT's Politicking.

Papadopoulos told King he was snared by the FBI for alleged contact with a Russian operative in London in 2016. Despite pleading guilty to lying to FBI agents, Papadopoulos thinks he was set up in a plot to take down the Trump campaign.

With the Mueller report finally public, Papadopoulos believes future investigation into the FBI's surveillance operation on the Trump campaign will "expose something a lot more sinister than these fake Russian contacts that I apparently had that got me in the middle of the crosshairs."

Watch the full exclusive interview on RT America: