"Reuters have ceased its operations as a news agency and a media outlet. This enterprise systematically engages in forging and spreading deliberate misinformation, legalization of rumors in the interests of its sponsors; invents news opportunities with the aim of damaging Russian economy, Russian companies and the Russian state."

Russian oil giant Rosneft has lashed out at Reuters, calling theand promising to work towards banning it in its home country.In its exclusive piece on Thursday, which was solely based on undisclosed "documents and sources,"It said the Russian company waspaying for it immediately in bypass of the usual 30-to-90 day transaction timeframe and then getting the full amount from the final buyers.Rosneft blasted the report asagainst the company in its response on Friday. The statement read:Those actions by the international news organization constituteit said.Rosneft insisted that it had no other choice but to "address the law enforcement agencies in order to curb the activities of this bogus agency [Reuters] on the territory of Russia."The US has put Venezuela under harsh sanctions which target its main source of income - the oil exports - and other areas of its economy. Washington has also directed foreign companies not to deal with PDVSA or face punishment themselves, according to reports.American restrictions represent a heavy burden for the Latin American nation, which suffers from hyperinflation and is unable to import even the most essential food and medical supplies. However, the pressure still hasn't been enough to fulfill the Trump administration's goal of replacing socialist President Nicolas Maduro with US-backed opposition leader, Juan Guaido.