© Reuters / Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump said the best proof of 'no obstruction' was the fact that he generously allowed Special Counsel Robert Mueller to conclude his futile Russiagate witch hunt, even though as president he had the power to end the probe.

"I had the right to end the whole Witch Hunt if I wanted. I could have fired everyone, including Mueller, if I wanted," Trump tweeted, after the publication of the redacted version of the two-year probe. "I chose not to. I had the RIGHT to use Executive Privilege. I didn't!"

Trump has long accused the Democrats of conducting a "witch hunt" against him. But, while the investigation exonerated the US president of any collusion with Moscow, his critics keep on insisting that Trump could still have been complicit in obstructing the investigation.


Throughout the long, bitter probe process, there were reports that Trump had wanted to dismiss Mueller himself, as well as former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former White House Counsel Don McGahn, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

On Thursday Attorney General William Barr said that, while the special counsel had looked into 10 different instances of potential obstruction, none of those cases called for criminal prosecution of the president.

US President Donald Trump unleashed scathing remarks about special counsel Robert Mueller's "crazy" report on Friday, saying it was written by "angry Democrats" and contains statements which are "total bulls**t."

Trump wrote a series of tweets criticizing the report, which cleared him of any collusion or conspiracy with Russia but stopped short of fully exonerating him. He took specific aim at certain statements in the report which he labeled "fabricated," "totally untrue," and "total bulls**t."




He alleged that some people gave statements to Mueller's investigators in order to make themselves look good or to make him look bad.

"This was an illegally started hoax that never should have happened," he added.

Trump left the thread unfinished for a long while on Friday, finally tweeting that it's "now finally time to turn the tables and bring justice to some very sick and dangerous people."

Less than two hours after Trump's initial comments, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler subpoenaed the Justice Department for a full, unredacted version of Mueller's report, as well as its underlying evidence.