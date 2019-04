© Sputnik

In the latest blow dealt by the American government to the Palestinians, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which was responsible for millions of dollars of aid projects in the occupied Palestinian territory, will be laying off some 85% of its local staff in the coming weeks.A Thursday report from NPR citing U.S. government communications speculated that the Trump administration ordered the job cuts as part of the lead up to unveiling its peace plan, which is set to be released in the coming months.Reacting to the news of the layoffs, former director of the USAID mission for the Palestinian territories Dave Harden told NPR, "the administration is firing a national treasure. People dedicating their lives to fighting for America and fighting for peace...We are abandoning them."For more than two decades, USAID invested some $5.5 billion into infrastructure, education, health, and economic projects in the occupied Palestinian territory.USAID billboards and signage can be found across cities and villages in the West Bank and Gaza, promoting the agency's funding of new roads, water facilities, clinics, and schools.Daniel Shapiro, the former US ambassador to Israel under Obama, told NPR that the Trump administration was making a "huge mistake" regarding the USAID staff cuts and ceasure of operations, saying "none of this makes any sense."Policies over the past few months, like shutting down USAID operations, defunding UNRWA and the World Food Programme, downgrading the consulate in Jerusalem, and recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights are aimed at further alienating Palestinians leading up to Trump's widely anticipated "Deal of the Century," something Palestinian leaders have called "political blackmail.""The American administration doesn't care about the Palestinian people, they are only interested in pleasing the Israeli politicians," Mohammed al-Masri, the head of Fatah in Bethlehem told Mondoweiss.Al-Masri highlighted the fact that the services and projects provided by USAID were apolitical, and served only to provide humanitarian and economic relief to the Palestinians.