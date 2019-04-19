The mother of a 12-year-old girl says her daughter did everything right when a man broke into their home and began undressing in the girl's bedroom over the weekend.Donald Oliver, 38, was in court Monday morning, a day after he was shot while allegedly breaking into the home in the 1200 block of Homeview Avenue, near Taylor Blvd.According to court documents, it happened around 7 a.m. on April 14. That's when Tina Burton she says her next door neighbor broke into her house, entered her 12-year-old daughter's room and started undressing."He got undressed in my daughter's room," Burton said. "Like, what was your intentions? ... You are sick."Despite the danger, Burton says her daughter didn't panic."She was really smart," Burton said. "She hid under the cover, turned her light down, turned her volume down on her phone to text me. When she peeked under the cover to see where he was at, she got up and ran away. She went to the back room. And I think that was really brave and smart of her."Burton says all three of her daughters were home at the time, and thanks to her oldest daughter's quick thinking, they came out of the situation unharmed."He ended up getting six shots, period," Bracey said.Police found Oliver and arrested him a short time later.Oliver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and was booked into Metro Corrections Sunday afternoon after his injuries were treated.He is now charged with burglary, assault, and possession of a controlled substance.Oliver was in a wheelchair during his court appearance on Monday. The judge noted his lengthy criminal record and set a $50,000 bond.Although Oliver lives next door, the family has never actually met him. Bracey says other neighbors agree with his actions."Everyone has actually commended me on what I did. There hasn't been any real backlash other than the family (Oliver's family). But everyone in the neighborhood has commended me on what I did."Burton says she has no intention of moving out of the neighborhood."We're going to stay. I'm not going to let anyone run me out of my home."