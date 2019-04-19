© REUTERS / Morteza Nikoubazl

"I want to tell the regional countries that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are not against you and your national interests. They stand against invaders," Rouhani said at the Army Day parade in Tehran. He didn't elaborate, but blamed the "roots of our problems" on the US and Israel.He also said the US' designation of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a 'terrorist organization' was an "abhorrent" move and an insult to the nation.At the Thursday parade in Tehran which was broadcast live on TV, soldiers passed a podium where Rouhani and top military brass stood. The military showcased heavy armor, ballistic missiles, and locally designed combat aircraft. IRGC units were also filmed taking part in the massive show.The story comes amid heightened tensions after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the Iran nuclear deal last year and reintroduced sanctions against the Islamic Republic.