adam schiff
Back in March, Adam Schiff said that he had more than ample evidence showing collusion with Russia. He also have sustained that "[Impeachment is] not the end game. I think the speaker has made very clear that in the absence of compelling evidence that there isn't going to be an impeachment."

Meanwhile Schiff's committee has continued to further probe Trump and investigate after special counsel Robert Mueller's report was delivered to Attorney General William Barr on Friday.

Today when Attorney General published Mueller report, Schiff said: "Whether these acts are criminal or not, whether the obstruction of justice was criminal or not or whether these contacts were sufficiently illicit ... they are unquestionably dishonest, unethical, immoral and unpatriotic"

Can anyone understand what Adam Schiff is want ?


