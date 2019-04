© South Australian Tourism Commission/Lachlan Swan.



© Trevor Wright



and attracting wildlife and tourists from far and wide.Lake Eyre in northern South Australia is Australia's biggest lake and the thirteenth largest in the world when full. It is also the lowest geographical point of the island nation at 15m below sea level.The usually dry lake system in the state of South Australia - believed by early European settlers to be home to an enormous inland sea - is about 500km from the coast and only fills about four times a century.Officially known as Kati Thanda - Lake Eyre,It is also attracting adventurous sailors from the Lake Eyre Yacht Club, who will compete in a unique outback regatta this week.He said natural factors such as evaporation and the 1000km journey of the floodwaters through Channel Country to Lake Eyre made the event a rare natural phenomenon."It moves between 10 and 15km a day, which is quite slow," said Cornish."What can happen is that there will be rain but not enough of it, so it evaporates or it just soaks into the ground and it never makes it so it's quite a rare thing to see the floodwater fill the lake.and it's set against the brown, which is the earth."The area just comes alive."Lake Eyre has been identified by BirdLife International as an "Important Bird Area" because it acts as a major breeding ground for many bird populations when flooded, including Australian pelicans, gulls, sandpipers and terns.Small fish and crustaceans are usually found in Lake Eyre too and provide an important food source for the migratory birds.Early European explorers to Australia were confident they would find a vast inland sea in the middle of the dry continent.In 1840, Edward John Eyre was the first European to lay eyes on the huge lake, which now bears his name. But as for the inland sea, Lake Eyre was bone dry.Intrepid tourists from around the world are still attracted to the inland sea, particularly when the basin is in flood.The tiny Oodnadatta Track township of William Creek - which basically consists of an outback pub and an airstrip - is the closest settlement to Lake Eyre and is about 700km north of Adelaide, the capital city of South Australia.Publican, pilot and Wrightsair owner Trevor Wright has operated charter flights in the region since 1992 and saidHe said water had started to move into Lake Eyre in mid-March ahead of the May peak after first filling the Goyder Lagoon closer to the Queensland border.(Read more here