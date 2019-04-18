© AP Photo / Cliff Owen

US National Security Advisor John Bolton has signaled that Washington's latest sanctions on Venezuela are a "warning" to "external actors" against deploying military assets to support the government of Nicolas Maduro.Bolton said the measures should be seen by other powers,, as a warning against providing any help for Maduro government, which the Trump administration has branded "illegitimate."Bolton said Russia's recent deployment of military planes to Venezuela posed a "threat to security" in the region,He said Russia's "provocative" action was a threat to "international peace" and security."Today, we proudly proclaim for all to hear: the Monroe Doctrine is alive and well," Bolton said, referencing the infamous US policy of opposition to European colonialism in the Western hemisphere beginning in 1823, which ultimately allowed the US to treat Latin America as its own background and experimental coup playground.During his speech, Bolton also announced new sanctions on Nicaragua's Bancorp and on Laureano Ortega, the son of Nicaraguan president Daniel Ortega. Bancorp had previously been sanctioned for its links to Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA.The US has also made recent threats to Nicaragua, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warning in February that Ortega's "days are numbered" and the "the Nicaraguan people will soon be free."The Trump administration called for the overthrow of Maduro's government in mid-January and announced it would recognize opposition leader and self-declared president Juan Guaido as the country's "legitimate" leader.