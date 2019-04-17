© AP/Carlos Osorio



President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is set to report thataccording to figures it provided to The Associated Press.The Trump campaign said nearly 99% of its donations were of $200 or less, with an average donation of $34.26.Trump's fundraising ability was matched by theCombined, the pro-Trump effort is reportingwith $40.8 million belonging to the campaign alone.By contrast, former President Barack Obama launched his 2012 effort in April 2011 and had under $2 million on hand at this point in the campaign. Obama went on to raise more than $720 million for his reelection. Trump's reelection effort has set a $1 billion target for 2020.Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement that Trump "is in a vastly stronger position at this point than any previous incumbent president running for re-election, and only continues to build momentum."Trump's fundraising with the RNC is divided between two entities:The campaign is set to launch a traditional "bundling" program - which it lacked in 2016 - in the coming weeks. Bundlers are mid-tier donors who bring in contributions from their associates.Together, the Trump entities have raised a combined $165.5 million since 2017.Trump is benefiting from the advantages of incumbency, like universal name recognition and his unrivaled position atop the Republican Party.Among Democrats,and has suffered from being dramatically outraised by the RNC in recent months.Republicans have trailed Democrats in online fundraising ever since the medium was invented roughly two decades ago. But Trump has closed the gap, drivingAccording to RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Trump's campaign has already had eight seven-figure fundraising days this year, and has taken in money fromsince Trump's inauguration - including 100,000 this year.The Republican committee said it is planning on spending $30 million on maintaining and growing Trump's email list alone, recently expanded its headquarters space to an annex in Virginia and will soon invest in developing an app.In 2015, Trump swore off outside money, declaring in his opening speech: "I'm using my own money. I'm not using the lobbyists'. I'm not using donors'. I don't care. I'm really rich."He quickly reversed course on high-dollar donations after he won the GOP nomination, bowing to the financial pressures of running a general election campaign, and he'd already raised millions online through the sale of merchandise like his signature red Make America Great Again hats.Trump gave or loaned $66 million to his 2016 campaign, but has yet to spend any of his own cash for his reelection effort. Aides don't expect that to change.