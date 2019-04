© Israel Aerospace Industries/Israel Military Industries



in the early hours of Saturday, with Syrian air defence troops saying they intercepted some of the missiles, which were launched from Lebanese airspace to try to thwart an effective air defence.during their Saturday strike against a military facility in western Syria, independent defence analyst Babak Taghvaee has reported.According to the analyst,which were delivered to the country by Russia last October following the accidental downing of a Russian plane during an Israeli air raid on Syria.The Israeli military has not commented on the claims.The Rampage missile was introduced last year, with developers boasting thatCrucially, the missile is designed to strike high-value targets at standoff ranges, meaning it can be launched by aircraft which can then return to a safe distance, before enemy air defences have a chance to respond.in the early hours of Saturday morning, with multiple buildings destroyed and at least three Syrian troops injured. Syrian air defences reported downing several enemy projectiles, with social media users posting videos of efforts to repel the attack.Israeli satellite intelligence firm ImageSat International said the strikes targeted an 'Iranian' missile factory operating inside Syria, but admitted Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes across Syria in recent years, while accusing Tehran of using the war-torn country as a foothold for a possible future military attack against Tel Aviv. Tehran has denied these claims, but has admitted to providing military advisors, arms, and other assistance to Syria at Damascus' request to help the country in its fight against Islamist terrorism.Israeli attacks against Syria declined late last year following the deployment of Russian-made S-300 air defence batteries in the country. The Russian military delivered the systems to Syria in response to an incident in which a Syrian-operated S-200 accidentally shot down a Russian Il-20 military aircraft over the Mediterranean while attempting to defend against an Israeli airstrike, killing all 15 Russian service members on board.