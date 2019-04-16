© screen shot 2017

The new legislation (which could cost up to US$466mn)They include the creation of a national DNS system that stores all domain names and corresponding IP addresses, and would provide cryptographic data protection.Introduced by a group of lawmakers in December 2018,which accuses Russia, along with China, Iran, and North Korea, of using cyber tools to "undermine" its economy and democracy. It also threatens dire consequences for anyone conducting cyber activity against the US.According to lawmakers, if relations with the West reach a new low and the US goes as far as cutting off Russian IP addresses, the nation will need an autonomous segment of the internet that would work smoothly and ensure communication and data transfer between Russian users.ICANN, the organization that maintains the central repository for IP addresses and helps coordinate the supply of IP addresses, is registered in the US.This legislation became a hot topic in Russia as many feared the Russian government was seeking to regulate and censor the internet - or even create an isolated one of its own. However, the legislation's sponsors argued that it is aimed to ensure internet's operation, not building a "sovereign internet," like in China.