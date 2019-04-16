Puppet Masters
Even 'Spartacus' gets it: Cory Booker finally realizes migrants In sanctuary cities would "make us less safe"
Zerohedge
Tue, 16 Apr 2019 18:44 UTC
When asked by Face the Nation's Margaret Brennan whether Trump's threat was an empty one, or if he was simply trying to create friction, Booker replied: "You say 'friction' -- I say he's trying to pit Americans against each other and make us less safe."
Following reports that the White House had discussed releasing a flood if migrants into Democratic-controlled, undocumented-friendly sanctuary cities, President Trump on Friday said that he was "giving strong considerations" to the idea.
Earlier Friday, the Washington Post and ABC News reported that the Trump administration had twice pushed for transferring migrants to sanctuary cities, citing anonymous senior government officials familiar with the matter.
"The extent of this Administration's cynicism and cruelty cannot be overstated," said Nancy Pelosi's spokeswoman Ashley Etienne in a Friday statement. "Using human beings-including little children-as pawns in their warped game to perpetuate fear and demonize immigrants is despicable, and in some cases, criminal."
Noting safety concerns, Pelosi's aide added: "The American people have resoundingly rejected this Administration's toxic anti-immigrant policies, and Democrats will continue to advance immigration policies that keep us safe and honor our values."
On Saturday night, President Trump said over Twitter that "The USA has the absolute legal right to have apprehended illegal immigrants transferred to Sanctuary Cities," and demanded that "they be taken care of at the highest level, especially by the State of California, which is well known or its poor management & high taxes!"
On Sunday Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) - chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said that he doesn't "see a legal way" to release undocumented immigrants into sanctuary cities.
"More importantly, this is again his manufactured chaos he's created over the last two years on the border," said Thompson. "Before Donald Trump took office, we had a situation that was manageable. We had spikes, but it also went down, but what we have now is a constant pushing of the system so that it doesn't work."
Perhaps Thompson could explain how taking migrants out of locked facilities and placing them in the care of sanctuary cities constitutes cruelty?
California Governor Gavin Newsom called the idea "asinine" - adding that it is "unserious," "illegal," and "sophomoric."
"It really is the sophistry of adolescence. It's not serious. It lacks any rationale. It's insulting to the American people and to the intelligence of the American people. It's un-American. It's illegal. It's immoral. It's rather pathetic. I don't know what more I can say," said Newsom.
Comment: It's precisely what Obama did, and he didn't even give the target cities a heads up.