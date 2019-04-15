© REUTERS/Thomas Peter



Belgium's center for cybersecurity has found no evidence that telecoms equipment supplied by Huawei Technology could be used for spying.The agency, which reports to the Belgian prime minister, had been tasked with analyzing the possible threat posed by Huawei, which supplies equipment to Belgian mobile operators Proximus, Orange Belgium and Telenet.a spokesman for the agency said on Monday. "We are not providing a final report on the matter, but are continuing to look into it."Germany last month set tougher criteria for vendors supplying telecoms network equipment, but stopped short of singling out Huawei, instead saying the same rules should apply to all vendors.Britain publicly chastised Huawei for failing to fix long-standing security flaws in its mobile network equipment and revealed new "significant technical issues".