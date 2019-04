About the Author:

Jonathan Cook is an award-winning British journalist based in Nazareth, Israel, since 2001, the capital of the Palestinian minority in Israel. He worked on regional newspapers before becoming a staff journalist at the Guardian in 1994. He later joined the Observer newspaper. He is the author of three books on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict:

▪ Blood and Religion: The Unmasking of the Jewish State (2006)

▪ Israel and the Clash of Civilisations: Iraq, Iran and the Plan to Remake the Middle East (2008)

▪ Disappearing Palestine: Israel's Experiments in Human Despair

In 2011 Jonathan was awarded the Martha Gelhorn Special Prize for Journalism. Jonathan's reports and commentaries have appeared in the Guardian, Observer, Times and New Statesman; The International Herald Tribune and Le Monde diplomatique; Al-Ahram Weekly; The National; The Daily Star; The Middle East Report and Washington Report on Middle East Affairs; and The Irish Times. He has contributed to many online sites, such as CounterPunch, Israeli Occupation Archive, Al-Jazeera.com and Electronic Intifada.

In my last blog post, I warned that the media and political class would continue with their long-running deceptions about Julian Assange now that he has been dragged from the Ecuadorean embassy. They have wasted no time in proving me right.The first thrust in their campaign of deceit was set out on the Guardian's front page today.Remember that all of the information contained in the US charge sheet against Assange - the supposed grounds for his extradition - were known to the previous Obama administration as far back as 2010. Butlike those at the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Guardian.This was the same Obama administration that had the worst record ever for prosecuting whistleblowers. Obama was no friend to investigative journalism but he understood that it would be unwise to so overtly subvert the notion of a free western press.of the US extradition request as a simple law enforcement measureof Assange - that the scruffy outlaw dragged from the embassy was looking even scruffier after seven years of extreme house arrest and " arbitrary detention ". What a laugh!Rather than focus on theUK politicians are "debating" whether the US extradition claim on Assange should take priority over earlier Swedish extradition proceedings for a sexual assault investigation that were publicly dropped back in 2017.In other words, the public conversation in the UK, sympathetically reported by the Guardian, supposedly Britain's only major liberal news outlet, is going to be about who has first dibs on Assange.Here's the first paragraph of the Guardian front-page article : Political pressure is mounting on [Home Secretary] Sajid Javid to prioritise action that would allow Julian Assange to be extradited to Sweden, amid concerns that US charges relating to Wikileaks' activities risked overshadowing longstanding allegations of rape. So the concern is not that Assange is facing rendition to the US, it is that the US claim might "overshadow" an outstanding legal case in Sweden.This is no longer about an illegitimate US extradition request on Assange we should all be loudly protesting.and a debate about which one should find legal remedy first.It weighs a woman's sexual assault allegation against Assange and Wikileaks' exposure of war crimes committed by the US military in Iraq and Afghanistan. It suggests that both are in the same category, that they are similar potential crimes.The Swedish claim, if it is revived, is an entirely separate matter.That the Guardian and the MPs are connecting the two should come as no surprise.In another article on Assange on Friday, the Guardian - echoing a common media refrain - reported There could be no possible reason for its reporters to make this elementary mistake other than that the Guardian is still waging its long-running campaign against Assange, the information revolution he represents and the challenge he poses to the corporate mediaFor seven years the political and media establishments have been deriding the suggestion that Assange faced any threat from the US, despite the mounting private and public evidence that he did. Assange again has been proved conclusively right by current events, and they decisively wrong.The Guardian knows thatSo reporting this not as a claim by his detractors but as an indisputable fact is simple, Trump-supporting propaganda meant to discredit Assange - propaganda that happily treats any damage to the cause of journalism as collateral damage.They have rightly noted that the US is using the extradition demand to silence Assange and intimidate any other journalists who might think about digging up evidence of the crimes committed by the US national security state.Abbott commented on Friday that Assange's current arrest was not about "the rape charges, serious as they are, it is about WikiLeaks and all of that embarrassing information about the activities of the American military and security services that was made public."Abbott has faced a storm of criticism for her statement, accused of not giving enough weight to the Swedish case. In fact, her only mistake was to give it more weight than it currently deserves.(Additionally, although the case is classed broadly as a rape allegation in Sweden, in the UK it would be classed at most as sexual assault. Forgotten too is thatby the original prosecutor to bring any charges,Rather, Assange was previously wanted for questioning, andIf the Swedish extradition request is revived, it will be so that he can be questioned about those allegations. I should also point out, as almost no one else is, thatEven though questioning overseas in extradition cases is common - Sweden has done it dozens of times - Sweden repeatedly refused in Assange's case, leading the Swedish appeal court to criticise the prosecutors.Further, the MPs and media getting exercised that Assange "took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden" are forgetting thatSweden refused to offer such assurances.I don't have space here to analyse the Swedish case on this occasion (that's maybe for another time), though it is worth briefly noting that most of the problematic details of the case have been disappeared down the memory hole.Given that the political and media class are still speaking in terms of "charges", rather than questions about allegations, we should recall thatNot least, the key piece of evidence against Assange - a torn condom produced by the woman -Those at the forefront of the attacks on Abbott and Corbyn, echoed by the Guardian, are the same Blairite Labour MPs who have been trying to oust Corbyn as Labour party leader, despite his twice being elected overwhelmingly by the membership.These MPs, who dominate the Labour parliamentary party, have spent the past four years focusing on smears that Labour is "institutionally anti-semitic" in an obvious effort to terminally wound Corbyn.They are suggesting that Corbyn and Abbott are disregarding the Swedish woman's right to justice. The clear subtext of their arguments is that the pair are rape apologists.As I have pointed out, Abbott has actually overstated the current status of the Swedish case, not sidelined it at all.But what Corbyn and Abbott have done is to make