© ACLU

"the [US] President is authorized to use all necessary and appropriate force against those nations, organizations, or persons he determines planned, authorized, committed, or aided the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, or harbored such organizations or persons, in order to prevent any future acts of international terrorism against the United States by such nations, organizations or persons."

"As a retaliatory measure to the US illegal decision [to recognize the IRGC as a terrorist organization], Iran declares the US regime a 'state that supports terrorism' and the CENTCOM and forces that are linked to it a 'terrorist group'."

"Thank you for accepting another important request of mine, which serves the interests of our countries and countries in the region. We will continue to take action in various means against the Iranian regime, which threatens the State of Israel, the US and world peace."

US senators warned State Secretary Mike Pompeo on Wednesday thatTalking to Pompeo during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing Wednesday, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) asked Pompeoissued to allow US troops fight with entities responsible for the 9/11 attacks and their associated forces,Pompeo dodged the question in his trademark manner, addressing the formalities to the lawyers, but claimed he has no doubt that "there's a connection" between the Iranian government and al-Qaeda, the terror group that was responsible for 9/11.he said. "There is no doubt there is a connection between the Islamic Republic of Iran and al-Qaeda. Period, full stop," he added.The lawmakers were not satisfied with Pompeo's allegations.Paul responded, chiding Pompeo for avoiding the question.Under theif military forces remain abroad for no more than 60 days, with a following 30-day withdrawal period.Pompeo's Wednesday hearing was officially bound to US President Donald Trump's proposal to reduce the State Department's $700 billion budget by about one-fourth. However, the proposal was almost unanimously denied by both parties in Congress, and lawmakers instead focused on other aspects of the administration's foreign policy.The designation comes months after the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the military organization in October 2017.Trump said in a Monday statement that the designation was anthat "recognizes the reality thatAccording to the text of the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Terrorists,In response to Trump's designation,Iran's Supreme Security Council said in a statement:The prime minister said in a tweet Monday: