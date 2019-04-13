© WYFF News 4



A Bob Jones University Police Department officer has been dismissed after being accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a mentally impaired woman over a period of three years.Greenville County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Darren Thomas Wesley. 51, Tuesday on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges.Investigators began an investigation March 14 after receiving a report that a vulnerable adult had been sexually victimized by Wesley, a former officer with the BJU police.Deputies said that during the investigation, they determined Wesley had committed multiple criminal sexual offenses against the woman.An arrest warrant said Wesley told the woman that if she resisted the sexual assaults or told anyone about them, she would destroy her family, which "caused serious psychological harm to the victim."Investigators said the incidents did not occur on the Bob Jones University campus and they have not received information that any students or faculty were involved.His LinkedIn account indicates he was a campus police dispatch supervisor.BJU Chief of Staff Randy Page released a statement Tuesday saying: "Darren Wesley served as a staff member at Bob Jones University. Once his actions were reported to BJU, we dismissed Wesley for breach of the University's code of conduct. We have confirmed his actions were reported to the proper law enforcement agency."Paige said Wesley attended BJU and started working at the university in 2001.Wesley is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center with bond set at $90,000.