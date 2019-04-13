Armed police opened fire on a car as it was driven at them having just "deliberately rammed" into the Ukrainian ambassador's official vehicle in London on Saturday morning.The incident occurred outside the Ukrainian embassy in Holland Park, Kensington, at around 8:30 on Saturday morning.A spokesman for the Ukrainian embassy said an unknown vehicle had crashed into the car used for official duties by Natalia Galibarenko, the Ukrainian Ambassador, Saturday morning and the man inside posed a threat that required British police to fire an unknown number of shots at the car.The spokesman said that contrary to some reports in the media no shots were fired from the car.The spokesman knew of no motive and did not know the nationality or any biographical details of the arrested man. He said the embassy had not been threatened in recent weeks. All members of the embassy were reported as safe.Reports on social media suggested up to ten shots were fired.A press statement from the embassy said"The police were called immediately and the suspect's vehicle was blocked up."Nevertheless, despite the police actions"The culprit was apprehended and taken to a police station."A Metropolitan Police statement said that officers had been called at around 08:30 on Saturday morning and "as part of the protective security arrangements for London, armed and unarmed officers were deployed".The statement said that on arrival, a vehicle was driven at police officers, following which firearms and a Taser were discharged. A man in his 40s has been arrested and taken to a central London hospital. He was uninjured.Chief Superintendent Andy Walker, from the Met's Specialist Firearms Command, said: "As is standard procedure, an investigation is now ongoing into the discharge of a police firearm during this incident."While this takes place, I would like to pay tribute to the officers involved this morning who responded swiftly to this incident and put themselves in harm's way, as they do every day, to keep the people of London safe."The incident is not being treated as terrorist-related.The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and police cordons remain in place.