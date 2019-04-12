Dr. Jeremy Ayres
This week our resident health experts Elliot Overton and Doug DiPasquale interview Dr Jeremy Ayres on the underlying causes of dis-ease in our modern world and how many people suffering are not sick, but are actually tox-sick. Dr Jeremy explains how purely mechanistic approaches to dis-ease are fundamentally flawed in many ways, and provides precious insight into the natural, intuitive methods of healing and detoxification intelligently employed by the body.

Dr Jeremy Ayres is a Doctor of Osteopathy, Naturopractic Consultant, and Senior Practitioner of Physical Medicine. He believes in the Noun definition of Doctor which means Teacher & Educator. For more than 29 years Dr Jeremy has helped many 1000's around the world, often from so called in-cure-able dis-ease to become vibrantly well and pain free. His own wife before he met her was diagnosed terminally ill and 6 years on (and now husband & wife) is vibrantly well and cancer free. His regular broadcasts, lectures and blog are widely acclaimed and he is a sought-after guest on numerous Internet, TV & radio shows.

Dr Jeremy's vision has been to bring the truth to the people concerning all aspects of what dis-ease is and what it most certainly is not, as well as the powerful and simple protocols that can bring people back to vibrant health and help them evolve into better, healthier human beings. His upcoming book "YOU'RE NOT SICK, YOU'RE TOX-SICK" fully explains all the major causes and solutions to mans dis-ease.

His website: https://www.naturallybettershop.com/
Blog: https://www.naturallybettershop.com/blog
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/naturallybettershop/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/drjeremyayres

And be sure to check out testimonials from those who have benefitted from his approach:
https://www.naturallybettershop.com/testimonials.html

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/


Running Time: 01:11:31

Download: MP3 - 64.8 MB