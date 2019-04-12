© Global Look Press/ZUMAPRESS.com/NASA



US plans to launch a manned mission to the moon isn't just a political goal, but a cover for "secret operations," according to Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin."Why do they want to get there again? What is the gain?" Rogozin asked in an interview with Russian media, during which he discussed NASA's lunar program. "Like in previous decades, such actions are cover-ups for some shady operations. Space isn't just for peaceful purposes."he explained.Earlier in March, US Vice President Mike Pence announced that thein the face of competition from Russia and China.In 2018, Roscosmos announced its space research program for the next decade, which included a program of lunar exploration. As part of the lunar mission,