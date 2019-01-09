Puppet Masters
Russian space chief Rogozin blames Trump-Congress rivalry for cancelled NASA visit
RFE/RL
Wed, 09 Jan 2019 17:53 UTC
Dmitry Rogozin on January 9 said the cancellation of his visit was "an episode of the confrontation between Trump and Congress." He compared the situation to a U.S. TV soap opera.
"This is an element of the rivalry between the Congress and Trump," Rogozin said in an interview with Rossia 24 TV on January 9. "In this particular case, we have turned out to be a victim of this rivalry."
NASA announced on January 4 that Rogozin's visit was being canceled following critical press reports and calls by U.S. lawmakers not to allow the blacklisted Russian into the United States.
Roskosmos said in a statement on January 9 that it was not giving up on cooperation with NASA.
"We are fulfilling all our obligations under the contracts signed with NASA, and we hope for further cooperation," the statement said.
NASA and Roskosmos have cooperated for more than two decades.
In 2011, the agencies grew closer than ever when the United States retired its Space Shuttle fleet, making Russian Soyuz rockets the only way to shuttle people and equipment to and from the International Space Station, and resulting in NASA paying Roskosmos some $2.5 billion for its services since.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, a former Republican congressman, told TASS in October that he had invited Rogozin to visit the NASA headquarters and that he would seek a waiver to the travel ban against him. The invitation was not widely reported in the United States at the time.
But after a story published on January 1 by Politico about his pending visit, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen called on NASA to withdraw the invitation before Congress was "forced to act."
Truth is by nature self-evident. As soon as you remove the cobwebs of ignorance that surround it, it shines clear.
- Mohandas Gandhi
it is hard to drain a swamp. if the reptiles are biting your ass
And Caitlin Johnstone proves herself to be just another Main Stream A-Hole …. life goes on.
Nice words but what can be done now to undo the damage done? It's like throwing a thimble full of water on an inferno.
What’s odd about this is that it’s only being reported in Desert Hot Springs. The town is on the leeward side of a small mountain range, and only...
and this is your sign GETOUT
Comment: See also: