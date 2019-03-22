Russia has entered a new space competition, according to the head of the country's space agency, Roscosmos. The new "competition" is focused on manned space flight and deep space exploration.Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said Friday. Rogozin also revealed that he recently talked to the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeev and discussed the details of the Moon program and specifications of payloads needed for that.Ahead of the much anticipated Moon mission itself, Roscosmos will need to perform a number of test launches, including of aThe Don-type rocket is expected to be able to carry a payload of a whopping 130 tons to the low Earth orbit and up to 32 tons to the orbit of the Moon. The manned mission to the Moon will be also preceded by a launch of a, yet-unnamed, lunar module.Aside from performing the Moon mission, Rogozin mulled establishing a permanent base on the satellite last year. The base, if it comes to fruition, will be inhabited by remotely-controlled "avatar" robots, according to the Roscosmos chief.