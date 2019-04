© CBS13 Sacramento

A neighbourhood is both confused and frightened due to a large number of unexplained boom noises heard at night.Residents of Fair Oaks in northeast Sacramento, in the US state of California, can't explain why they're hearing the noises.A number of them wrote about the concerns on Facebook after hearing booms"Wondering if it's a weather phenomenon or overhead aircraft.A number of theories have been floated.One woman suggested it could be an acetylene bomb which are made with gas and balloons.Other suggestions are gunfire, illegal fireworks or exhaust pipes.One man compared the sound of the booms to that of two Space X rockets and included video of them landing in comparison.Police told CBS Sacramento investigators are confident the sounds are being caused by powerful, illegal fireworks.In June last year, residents in Cairns claimed to have heard a series of explosions at about 11pm.In November, Darwin residents who were already dealing with wind gusts and lightning on a Wednesday morning when they were woken by boom noises