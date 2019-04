© Reuters



Pablo Vivanco is a journalist and analyst specializing in politics and history in the Americas, and served as the Director of teleSUR English. Recent bylines include The Jacobin, Asia Times, The Progressive and Truthout. Follow him on Twitter@pvivancoguzman

As he faces a major corruption probe,Times were different when the WikiLeaks founder walked into Ecuador's London embassy seeking asylum in 2012. Fearing that his native Australia wouldn't protect him from extradition to the United States, where he faces imprisonment or even execution , Assange appealed to Ecuador's then-president Rafael Correa to grant him refuge from "political persecution."Ecuador agreed, granting him asylum on the grounds that his "life, safety or personal integrity" could be compromised at any moment. Having also kicked US troops off its soil just a few years earlier, the tiny South American nation's gesture was applauded by many, including domestically.Fast forward seven years, andThe country's former consul general in London says the move is not only unwarranted but also illegal under international law."This is a violation of the right and the institution of asylum," Fidel Narvaez told me. Having been delivered to British authorities, the Ecuadorian diplomat says Assange will likely be extradited to the US whereFor Narvaez, who was among the Ecuadorian officials who received Assange in 2012, the move is part of a return to a "subservient" foreign policy by the Ecuadorian government under Lenin Moreno.Despite having been elected on a platform of continuing the leftist and nationalist policies of Rafael Correa's Citizen's Revolution, Moreno has actively attacked Correa's legacy as well as the governments that ascribed to '21st century socialism.'The Ecuadorian leader inked a $4.2 billion loan with the IMF, after spending months claiming Correa had driven the country into historic debt.In light of these and other measures, Moreno's move against Assange isn't surprising, but the timing of it is about more than just appeasing his allies.says Narvaez, referring to the allegations of corruption that have sullied Moreno, his family and other close associates.over accusations of money laundering through offshore accounts and shell companies in Panama , including the INA Investment Corp, of which Moreno's brother was the registered owner.Documents obtained by an opposition lawmaker, as well as damning images and documents circulating on social media that were apparently hacked from Moreno's telephone, have irreparably tarnished his image and his credibility as anti-corruption campaigner.Approval ratings for Moreno have since plummeted , and only 17 percent of Ecuadorians say they believe their president. Predictably, his party was punished at the polls in the country's recent municipal elections , losing two-thirds of the territories they won previously.In what can only be described as a desperate attempt to divert attention,The government submitted a complaint to the United Nations Rapporteur on Privacy accusing WikiLeaks of being responsible for the leak, and Moreno himself pointed to Assange, saying he had "violated the conditions of his asylum."Narvaez, who made headlines after issuing a "safe pass" for NSA leaker Edward Snowden to travel to Ecuador to seek political asylum in 2013, saysMoreno's decision to 'withdraw' asylum is nonetheless dubious, and might still face a number of legal challenges given various significant developments in the last few years.Given the state of affairs in Ecuador, these might all just be formalities.Impeachment or not, Moreno has long been rumored to be preparing an early exit and his right-wing allies appear poised to take over the helm in the Carondelet Palace.Nevertheless, his crusade against Correa's Citizen's Revolution has meant a dismantling of institutions and regulations, coupled with austerity measures that have included massive public layoffs. The country finds itself spiraling towards the political instability and disarray that characterized the Andean nation during the 1990s and early 2000s, and therefore laws and process may be insufficient to stop the extradition of Assange's after his forced exit from Ecuador's embassy.Assange is trapped in this Kafkaesque scenario, moved from one cage to another, waiting for his adversaries to determine his fate.