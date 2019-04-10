deputy arrested
North Carolina sheriff's deputy is accused of planting drugs in someone's vehicle as part of a revenge plot.

Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid said he's grateful his detectives were able to uncover the alleged scheme before anyone's life was ruined.

"This was a revenge case where he planted drugs in this male's car," Reid said. "This male was dating his ex, and he wanted revenge, and he wanted his ex-girlfriend back."

Reid said that in March of 2018, former Deputy David Scott Burroughs bought drugs, such as heroin and meth, and planted them in the car.

Reid said Burroughs told his fellow officers about tips from the public that indicated the man was dealing out of his car.

"This started on a Sunday afternoon," Reid said.

"By Wednesday, when we made the stop, drugs were at the same place in the car. That was a red flag because anyone selling drugs wouldn't have them Sunday to Wednesday in the same place."

Reid said the victim's father called, concerned about the allegations against his son.

The sheriff fired Burroughs immediately after his deputies investigated the case last year.

They called the State Bureau of Investigation to look into the matter.

Burroughs was arrested last week after deputies and the SBI wrapped up their investigation.

He was released on bond Monday and will be in court April 16.