Iranian lawmakers showed up at the weekly parliament session dressed in military garb and chanted 'death to America' in protest of the US' recent decision to declare the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist group.Members of parliament from various political factions wore a dark green revolutionary guard uniform in a show of solidarity with the elite forces on Tuesday.The session coincided with the country celebrating theWashington labeled the IRGC a terrorist group on Monday, accusing them of financing and promoting terrorism through the Middle East., a point they continued to emphasize today.Conservative Speaker of Parliament, top 2015 nuclear-deal negotiator, and former IRGC memberrather than the Guard. He also called out Donald Trump's hypocrisy, pointing out that the US continues to make lucrative deals with Saudi Arabia despite their alleged role in financing terrorism and rampant human rights violations.In a meeting with the Guard on Tuesday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told them that, despite what America thinks they are doing, their "evil designs" will not cause any harm. The IRGC is subordinate to, and take orders directly from the Ayatollah."In spite of all the pressure in the past 40 years, Americans have failed to do a damn thing and their vicious move will bear no fruit," the Ayatollah added.