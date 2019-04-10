Society's Child
Canada oil industry loses over 20% of workforce since 2014
Oilprice.com
Tue, 09 Apr 2019 15:11 UTC
The reasons PetroLMI lists for the job losses expected for this year contain few surprises, and include "low commodity prices, a decline in capital spending and uncertainty over market access."
"Many exploration and production and oil sands companies reported only limited capital and production guidance for 2019 because of the uncertain market conditions," said PetroLMI's vice president, Carol Howes, in a comment on the report's findings.
This is the latest sign that Canada's oil and gas industry has a long way to go before it recovers despite the efforts of the Alberta government, which last year imposed obligatory production cuts on oil companies operating in the province to arrest the decline in prices.
While the move turned out to be successful, it had a boomerang effect, making Canadian crude less appealing to refiners. Chinese companies, which went on a shopping spree when Western Canadian Select was trading at a US$50 discount to WTI per barrel, completely stopped buying it when prices began to rise. U.S. refiners-the largest market for Canadian heavy crude-also became less willing to pay more for the crude. This led to a buildup in crude oil inventories in February, despite the cuts.
The natural gas segment is not faring much better, according to the PetroLMI report. "Stalled progress on the development of new pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure projects, heightened uncertainty, however, and lowered investor confidence," the report's authors said.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Leaked Google 'news blacklist' documents show manual manipulation of special search results is policy
- Democrats mull reparations for savory as a political tool for attention in 2020 election
- 'Buy US gas or else': Washington's attempt to impose its will on the EU stirs anti-American moods
- Blackout strikes Venezuela again as earlier cases blamed on 'sabotage'
- Turkish FM: Turkey could buy even more Russian S-400s if US doesn't sell it air defense systems
- IMF upgrades 2019 growth forecast for China, praising Beijing's efforts on economy
- Israeli democracy? Arabs blast 'racist' Likud scheme which installed 1200 hidden cameras at Arab polling stations
- Boeing gets ZERO new orders on its troubled 737 Max airliner after being grounded worldwide
- WikiLeaks says Julian Assange has been subject of sophisticated spying operation in Ecuadorean embassy
- Zakharova: Latvia's ban on Soviet uniforms during Victory Day celebrations an insult to liberators
- Canada oil industry loses over 20% of workforce since 2014
- 5 non-coding RNAs stepping out of DNA's shadow
- Venezuela wants to sell gold reserves to shore up economy devastated by US sanctions
- Nunes alleges conspiracy by McClatchy News to derail Clinton, Russia probes, files $150M lawsuit
- Popular Bangkok tourist hotel up in flames, people jumping from skyscraper
- Thank God for guns: Witness prevents the kidnapping of an 11 y.o. girl
- University prof promotes men's cuddle groups to help 'redefine masculinity'
- Illinois attorney general sues Oxycontin maker for 'deceptive marketing practices'
- Devonshire, UK: Shipyard evacuated after bomb scare
- 'Ideological delirium': Italian cemetery covers crosses so as not to offend people of other religions
- Leaked Google 'news blacklist' documents show manual manipulation of special search results is policy
- Democrats mull reparations for savory as a political tool for attention in 2020 election
- 'Buy US gas or else': Washington's attempt to impose its will on the EU stirs anti-American moods
- Blackout strikes Venezuela again as earlier cases blamed on 'sabotage'
- Turkish FM: Turkey could buy even more Russian S-400s if US doesn't sell it air defense systems
- Israeli democracy? Arabs blast 'racist' Likud scheme which installed 1200 hidden cameras at Arab polling stations
- Zakharova: Latvia's ban on Soviet uniforms during Victory Day celebrations an insult to liberators
- Venezuela wants to sell gold reserves to shore up economy devastated by US sanctions
- Nunes alleges conspiracy by McClatchy News to derail Clinton, Russia probes, files $150M lawsuit
- Best of the Web: Western intelligence network threatens Austria with Christchurch massacre unless it 'unfriends Russia'
- Fmr cabinet minister says Trudeau 'broke federal law' with caucus expulsions
- AG Barr to review FBI conduct leading up to 'Russiagate' in a wide-ranging probe
- 'Israel's the best $3bn investment we make': Old Biden quip sets Twitter on edge
- Judicial Watch uncovers FBI documents revealing 'cover-up' discussions concerning Hillary Clinton's private server
- Erdogan and Putin pledge closer ties in Moscow, S-400 purchase a "done deal"
- He's baaack! Results indicate that Netanyahu has won fifth term as prime minister of Israel
- Candace Owens in EPIC clash with Ted Lieu at congressional 'white nationalism' hearing
- Surrounded by treacherous enemies, Donald Trump needs to learn lessons from the intrigues of Shakespeare
- Is Trump's labeling of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorist organization a preparation for war?
- Russiagate numbskull Rep. Eric Swalwell makes gun control the focus of his 2020 presidential run
- IMF upgrades 2019 growth forecast for China, praising Beijing's efforts on economy
- Boeing gets ZERO new orders on its troubled 737 Max airliner after being grounded worldwide
- WikiLeaks says Julian Assange has been subject of sophisticated spying operation in Ecuadorean embassy
- Canada oil industry loses over 20% of workforce since 2014
- Popular Bangkok tourist hotel up in flames, people jumping from skyscraper
- Thank God for guns: Witness prevents the kidnapping of an 11 y.o. girl
- University prof promotes men's cuddle groups to help 'redefine masculinity'
- Illinois attorney general sues Oxycontin maker for 'deceptive marketing practices'
- Devonshire, UK: Shipyard evacuated after bomb scare
- 'Ideological delirium': Italian cemetery covers crosses so as not to offend people of other religions
- Japanese fighter jet 'disappears from radar' over Pacific: Rescue operation underway - UPDATE
- UK Council forced to remove 1km of netting set up to prevent birds nesting in cliffs
- Suicide rate among French police continues rising steeply - Deteriorating working conditions blamed
- Who is paying for Monsanto's crimes?
- Venezuela sabotage and evil Russians: Several video games are now blatant US war propaganda
- "Zealot" Illinois governor signs law raising buying age for nicotine products to 21
- Athens, Greece opens its first mosque since 1830 but not everyone is pleased
- Elderly in UK go blind as NHS ignores eye surgery rationing advice
- The unhappy anniversary of Obamacare
- Day 2 of Sudanese sit-in, thousands outside President Bashir's compound
- 5,000-year-old barley grain discovered in Finland changes understanding livelihoods
- Iroquois artifacts uncovered in downtown Montreal date back to 14th century
- US ex-war planner reveals reasons NATO broke promise to Gorbachev not to expand east
- Who directed the destruction and breakup of Yugoslavia - and how?
- Pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors solved by scientist
- How did the Israel lobby get its start?
- Denisovans may have mated with modern humans as recently as 15,000 years ago
- Bolivian lake excavation reveals artifacts of a mystery religion pre-dating the Incas by 500 Years
- 2,000yo 'fast food' bar unearthed in ancient city of Pompeii
- Neanderthal cannibalism was probably a sign of desperate times
- US asked Chile to extradite arms supplier who sold weapons to Iraq in deals 'set up by the CIA'
- Rafi Eitan, spy at center of Israel's great uranium heist from the US
- New Ramses II's temple palace uncovered
- New theory says fat, not meat may have led to bigger hominin brains
- The founding fathers' first encounter with jihadist pirates - 233 years ago
- The Six-Day War and the Golan Heights: Israeli myth-making versus the historical record
- Flashback: The 50-year occupation that began with a lie: Israel's Six-Day War
- Unearthed relic in Turkey shifts metallurgy's origin story
- 'Sorry, we didn't know it was invisible': How an F-117 stealth jet was downed during the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia
- Humans in Australia 120,000 years ago? Evidence disputed
- 5 non-coding RNAs stepping out of DNA's shadow
- Scientists discover an edible mushroom that eats plastic and could potentially clean landfills
- New state of matter: Elements can be solid and liquid at same time
- Poverty's mark on our genes
- Why Behe is right about polar bears: Part 3 - Unacknowledged discrepancies, inconsistent standards
- NASA images show how solar wind heats up Jupiter's atmosphere faster and deeper than previously thought
- California's 'earthquake pause' is unprecedented
- NASA's new aurora experiment colors the sky in Norway
- Scientists discover exotic new patterns of synchronization
- Why Behe is right about polar bears: Part 2 - The APOB gene and damaging mutations
- India to develop new directed energy weapons after successfully testing 'satellite-killer'
- A biomedical engineer's verdict: Darwinism flunks science criteria
- EVE therapy: Artificial wombs - the ex-vivo uterine environment
- Why Behe is right about polar bears: Part 1 - Setting the stage
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Matter, Information, or Mind - Which Is The Most Fundamental?
- On 'universal' Darwinism's intellectual feint
- Meteor outburst detected in the Southern hemisphere
- New observations invalidate Hawking's theory on primordial nature of dark matter
- Coding robots, golf & rainwater: Russian students defend 'IT Olympics' title
- Fossil discovery: Four-legged whale with hooves!
- Powerful, 'abnormal' rains lash Rio de Janeiro, killing at least three - 8 inches in 4 hours
- Strong shallow 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits the Atlantic Ocean near the South Sandwich Islands
- New documentary uses walrus 'tragedy porn' to shore up climate change myth
- Spring snowfall leaves one dead, thousands without electricity in Finland
- Spring snow falls in New England, U.S. Midwest prepares for blizzard
- Wrong place, wrong time: Rare Arctic falcons spotted in southern Newfoundland, Canada
- US Midwest braces for yet another major storm
- Hail up to softball size smashes cars in Texas
- Spring snowfall closes mountain roads in Portugal
- Five dead after flooding in Accra, Ghana
- Severe hailstorm lasting an hour destroys crops in Trongsa and Yangtse, Bhutan
- Greece - Crete hit by flash flooding again - third time since February
- 773 people killed by lightning in 7 years across Nepal
- Earthquake swarm and huge "slow-slip" event at New Zealand's North Island
- Oppenheimer Ranch Project Report: Record cold & snow - Epic flooding continues - More snow on tap - Yellowstone fear mongering fraud
- Spring snow hits the far south of Spain
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Winter 2019 - Weather extremes corporate media wants you to forget
- Pakistan receives record snowfall this winter - 50% more than normal
- Strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Dili, East Timor
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - March 2019: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Bright meteor fireball filmed streaking through Puerto Rico skies
- Very bright meteor fireball fragments over Krasnoyarsk, Russia - Third such event in four months
- Meteor fireball over New Mexico
- Hundreds report daytime meteor fireball over Southeast US
- Meteor fireball recorded over Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Streaking meteor fireball caught on dash-cam over Wisconsin
- Large green meteor fireball captured blazing through Florida night sky
- Green meteor fireball captured by amateur photographer over Tasmania
- Meteor fireball seen in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania
- Bright meteor fireball observed over Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Streaking fireball, believed to be meteorite, spotted over Gadsden County, Florida
- Meteor fireball spotted over parts of New York State [VIDEO]
- Best of the Web: HUGE meteor exploded over Russia's Far East in December last year - Blast was 10 times more powerful than Hiroshima
- Meteor fireball falls in Russia's territory
- Search begins for meteorite that fell on desert in Abu Dhabi, UAE - UPDATE: Second meteor fireball spotted in ONE week
- Impressive meteor fireball reported over SW France
- Meteor fireball seen in Houston area, Texas
- Meteor fireball reported over Canadian Maritimes
- Source of loud boom heard, felt in Charleston, South Carolina still unknown
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Kansas
- Four sweat bees found in Taiwanese woman's eye feeding on her tear ducts
- Measles hysteria: New York City declares public health emergency over recent outbreaks
- Pumping up the herbicides: Roundup, dicamba and 2,4-D
- On the keto diet? Ditch the cheat day, says study
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: #9 - The Hidden Dangers of Oxalates in Your Food - Interview With Sally K. Norton
- GM salmon approved for commercial production in Prince Edward Island, US BioTech Corp announces
- Roundup Cancer Trial: Ghostwriting & corporate malfeasance lead jury to award $80 million in damages to Edwin Hardeman
- Toxic massage: The dark side of a highly therapeutic modality
- 'Urgent threat': Mysterious, deadly fungus Candida auris sweeps the globe
- Health questions? Doctors consult Dr. Google too
- GMO-derived Impossible Burger uses deceptive marketing to promote it's product at the world's largest 'natural food' trade show
- How industrial seed oils are making us sick
- Study finds one-third of 'gluten-free' foods had detectable levels of gluten
- The original nanomedicine: Compelling facts, figures, and scientific studies about Homeopathic medicine
- Soaring insulin prices in the US are costing Medicare billions
- Does it really pay to spray? The battle against bugs - it's time to end chemical warfare
- Are western doctors compelled to support the vaccine industry?
- The Body Electric: Ancient wisdom, Modern science
- Measles Madness: Five things you need to know before freaking out
- Scientists at Mayo Clinic see major anti-aging breakthrough as 'magic bullet' targets 'zombie cells'
- On the eve of the great psychedelic debate
- Exercise makes you happier than money, according to Yale and Oxford research
- Rewards warp the brain's inner GPS
- How our bodies remember trauma
- Political correctness strikes again: Many social workers are in denial about child psychopaths
- Sailing into the storm: Acceptance and commitment therapy teaches us how to live a values-driven life even in the face of dark emotions & trauma
- A time for rain: Teaching our children about sadness
- Consciousness: A battle between your beliefs and perceptions?
- Can multiple personality disorder help us understand the fundamental nature of reality?
- Psychedelic brain, or mind? Misreporting and confirmation bias in psychedelic research
- Paracetamol surprising psychoactive effects
- A dark consensus about screens and kids
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: New Show! Why Mind Really Matters, and Your Life Reflects Your Values
- New neurons for life? Old people can still make fresh brain cells, study finds
- What's wrong with moral foundations theory, and our attempt to get it right
- The illusion of truth: Believing something is true when it's not
- New test of 'light triad' traits explores the saintlier side of the human personality
- Thought crime science: Case studies in becoming an enemy of liberal orthodoxy
- The toll of excessive text communications on your psyche
- Kids are missing out on climbing trees
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- London's Gatwick airport faces second day of chaos after 'drones' repeatedly breach restricted airspace
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- In speech to Gungans, Ocasio-Cortez suddenly shifts to speaking like Jar Jar Binks
- Russian couple accidentally throw out bag of money, leading to world's worst smelling scavenger hunt
- 'You deserve it': Spoon bender & 'Remainer' Uri Geller claims he "telepathically" burst pipes in House of Commons
- A Russiagate requiem
- TSA prevents act of terror at San Antonio airport
- Russiagate in 3 minutes
- Americans return to believing all politicians, reporters, websites, now that April Fools Day is over
- Real news story published by CNN on April Fools Day!
- Leaked Mueller report proves Barr lied; collusion theorists vindicated
- Lost in translation: CIA ad seeking Russian speakers mocked for bad grammar
- Resolution introduced by Democrats to impeach Trump
- May the force be with you! Star Wars tune played during Russian mayor's inauguration
- Irish government calls on army to tackle homeless problem
- Mueller Madness and the media pundits who got it the most wrong!
- 'It's easier to fly nude': Moscow airport police detain naked man who tried to board plane
- 'Justin Beaver' sighting portends bad news for Washingtonians!
- US psychiatric wards on alert for influx of deranged liberals should Mueller report not prove collusion
- Jonathan Pie: Brexit - What the f**k is going on?
- BREAKING: Everyone who opposes war is a Russian antisemite
- OCD mouse does midnight tidy of UK pensioner's workbench
Quote of the Day
Why did they force us to close the banks? To instil fear in people. And spreading fear is called terrorism. They are unanimous in their hatred of me, and I welcome their hatred. I shall wear the creditors' loathing with pride.
Recent Comments
The SLEAZY democrats are just wanting more tax payer money to buy their votes. They have ZERO platform except socialism, hate and giving away free...
Hilarious! Folks will be scrambling for medication that is manufactured in the EU along with a hard border in Ireland. It doesnt matter what May...
Biden's remarks struck me as the tail that thinks it's wagging the dog. Is the US using Israel, or is Israel using the US? He seems to be implying...
Volcano is New Zealand in activity today. [Link] As is Oregon
It the pathetic liberals had their way, this girls would be part of the sex-slave market now. Liberals want to take guns away from Americans...
Comment: The oil and gas industry in Canada can thank the West's economic war on Russia for this situation.