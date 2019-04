Canada's oil and gas industry could shed another 12,500 and more jobs this year, which would bring the total job losses over the past five years to 23 percent of the 2014 total, which stood at 226,500. These are among the findings of a report by PetroLMI, the labor market information service for Canada's oil and gas industry, a division of Energy Safety Canada.The reasons PetroLMI lists for the job losses expected for this year contain few surprises, and include "low commodity prices, a decline in capital spending and uncertainty over market access."This is the latest sign that Canada's oil and gas industry has a long way to go before it recovers despite the efforts of the Alberta government, which last year imposed obligatory production cuts on oil companies operating in the province to arrest the decline in prices.The natural gas segment is not faring much better, according to the PetroLMI report. "Stalled progress on the development of new pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure projects, heightened uncertainty, however, and lowered investor confidence," the report's authors said.