He says Purdue Pharma's actions tripled its opioid prescriptions in the state.Illinois has become the most recent state to sue the company that makes Oxycontin , an opioid prescription drug, joining a growing number of states and municipalities pursuing legal means to grapple with the opioid epidemic.Purdue Pharma has denied these claims."The company vigorously denies the allegations in the complaint and it will continue to defend themselves against these misleading and damaging allegations," the company wrote in a statement to ABC News.Opioid manufacturers are facing thousands of similar lawsuits from cities, counties and states accusing them of aggressively marketing opioids while downplaying the risk of addiction.The Illinois suit is notable for only suing Connecticut-based Purdue."Illinois might think that Purdue would be an easy target because the company was willing to settle with Oklahoma," product liability expert and University of Kansas law professor Richard Ausness told ABC News. "Illinois can always sue the others later, depending on how the rest of the Oklahoma litigation plays out."Purdue Pharma also allegedly targeted doctors it knew had "addicted patients and whose patients were diverting drugs for unlawful use," according to the Illinois attorney general's office. As a result, Raoul claims that Purdue's tactics tripled prescriptions of its opioids in his state.The company hit back at these allegations, writing that Raoul's complaint is "merely designed to publicly vilify Purdue," a company spokesperson wrote to ABC News. "The Illinois Attorney General's complaint contains factual errors and gross distortions and misrepresentations based on highly selective excerpting of language from tens of millions of documents."As part of its lawsuit, Illinois is looking to prohibit Purdue's marketing practices for opioids, and assign penalties against the company. It is also asking that Purdue pay back money it made from allegedly deceptive practices, and pay for the cost of the state's opioid abatement efforts.