Staff at Barrow's shipyard have been evacuated after reports of a bomb on a submarine.It is thought around 1,700 employees were evacuated.A BAE Systems spokesman: "We can confirm there is an ongoing incident at our Barrow site and we are liaising with Cumbria Police who are carrying out an investigation."As a precaution the Devonshire Dock Complex has been closed. Staff, contractors and local residents are being kept informed. There is no perceived threat to the wider public at this time and the rest of the site is in operation as usual."The North West Ambulance Service were called at 9.18am.A NWAS spokesman said: "We are currently on scene but there are no known casualties."A Cumbria Police spokesman said: "Police are on-site at BAE assisting staff."