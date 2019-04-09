© Washington Post/KJN

Last month marked nine years since the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (popularly known as Obamacare) became law. Obamacare's proponents promised that the law would reduce costs, expand access, and allow us to keep our doctors if we liked our doctors.Since Obamacare was enacted,The increased costs of, and decreased access to, health care are a direct result of Obamacare's mandates - particularly the guaranteed issue and pre-existing condition mandates. Another costly mandate forces most plans to cover "essential health benefits." This mandate is why postmenopausal women must pay for contraceptive coverage.The increase in health insurance premiums has not helped those who like their doctors keep their doctors.As leading health care scholar John C. Goodman observed, the result is that a cancer patient from my hometown of Lake Jackson, Texas who obtains insurance through Obamacare's exchanges cannot get treatment at nearby MD Anderson, one of the country's top cancer treatment centers.Sadly, few in Congress support free-market health care. The Democrats are divided between progressives who want to repeal and replace Obamacare with "Medicare for all," the latest euphemism for single-payer healthcare, and establishment Democrats who want to save Obamacare by spending more money on subsidies for individuals and insurance companies.Most Republicans reacted to the president's call the way Dracula reacts to a crucifix. These Republicans are terrified of the issue because they believe their half-hearted attempts to enact phony repeal bills cost them control of the House of Representatives in 2018.President Trump himself does not actually want to repeal all of Obamacare. He just wants to repeal the "unpopular" parts. However,Any system combing subsidies that artificially increase demand with regulations and mandates that, by raising costs, artificially limit supply inevitably results in shortages, rationing, and lower quality. Therefore, no matter how much Democrats spend or how many "reforms" Republicans enact,Instead of ignoring the issue, trying to prop up Obamacare, or implementing a single-payer plan,Expanded charitable deductions could help ensure those who need assistance can obtain privately-funded charitable care instead of relying on inefficient government programs. Before Medicaid and Medicare, doctors routinely provided charitable care, while churches and private charities ran hospitals that served the poor.