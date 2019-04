© Reuters / Peter Nicholls

"It has ... interfered with my ability to work, to make a living, and with my deeply held principles that I have fought for all my life, which is to uphold the right of freedom of expression, the right for people to know, the right of the freedom of the press and the right for everyone to participate in their society and the broader society."

"Due to my isolation, I have not been able to participate in the debates occurring around me and that has resulted in a climate of libel and fake news that might be expected for someone who has been in the business of exposing very large and very powerful corrupt organisations or organisations that abuse human rights."

"Article 16.2, which says "all persons have the right to universal access to information and communication technologies."



Article 66.2, which says "the following rights of persons are guaranteed: the right to voice one's opinion and to express one's thinking freely in all its forms and manifestations".



Article 20, which says "the State shall guarantee the confidentiality of journalists' sources."



Article 41, which says "persons who have been granted asylum or sanctuary shall benefit from special protection, guaranteeing the full exercise of their rights" and that "the State shall respect and guarantee the principle of non-return," meaning that refugees and asylum-claimants cannot be expelled.



Article 79, which says "in no case shall the extradition of an Ecuadorian be granted."(Assange became an Ecuadorian citizen in 2017)."

"The INA Papers are a set of documents published in February 2019, allegedly uncovering the operations of INA Investment Corp, an offshore tax haven created by the brother of Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno. The trove of emails, phone communications and expense receipts are said to link the president and his family to a series of corrupt and criminal dealings, including money laundering and offshore accounts. The leak has sparked a congressional investigation into President Moreno for corruption. Moreno can't be summoned for a criminal probe while he remains president. He is currently being investigated and risks impeachment," WikiLeaks reports.

FULL TRANSCRIPT:

