So, when is a massage NOT a good thing?

"Cosmetic products and ingredients are not subject to FDA premarket approval authority, with the exception of color additives."



Petrochemical Infusion

Dermabase

Dermovan

Eucerin

Vanicream

Fruit and vegetable wax

Softener used in candy

Fertilizers used to grow crops

Flavor and texture additives

Solvents used to extract nutrients, such as soy lecithin

Plastic from food containers leaching into food

If You Won't Eat It, Don't Use It

Coconut

Sesame

Flaxseed

Jojoba

Sweet Almond

Avocado

Grapeseed

Olive

Argan

Used in oil pulling (swishing around in the mouth) and for gum massage, sesame oil controls gingivitis and plaque

Used as a massage oil, sesame oil works to alleviate pain

References