NATO's 70th birthday is "not a reason to celebrate, but rather an occasion to finally rethink it, before it's too late," Neu wrote in Die Freiheitsliebe blog on Thursday.
The lawmaker from the opposition Left Party slammed the US-led military bloc as an organization that poses "significant security risk to the world" and "systematically violates international law."
NATO revealed its true colors when it waged an "aggressive war" against Yugoslavia without the UN's approval, and carried out numerous interventions, which claimed the lives of "countless victims," Neu argued.
He pointed out that last year NATO's member states spent more than $1 trillion on defense, which is far more than the defense budgets of its rivals, China and Russia, combined.
The imperialist competition and the fear of losing economic and ideological supremacy drive NATO towards more rearmament and confrontation.In order to avoid global escalation, the lawmaker proposed that Germany should leave the alliance's "military structures," and then NATO itself should be dissolved and replaced by a new "collective security system," which would include Russia.
Berlin's contribution to NATO has caused a rift with Washington in recent years, as President Donald Trump repeatedly accused Germany, along with other EU nations, of not spending its "fair share" on the bloc's collective security. German officials rebuked the criticism, but admitted the country won't reach NATO's spending target until 2024.
Founded in 1949, NATO was primarily seen as a bulwark against the Soviet Bloc during the Cold War. The alliance continued its existence after the Soviet Union collapsed, and expanded eastwards, despite vehement protests from Moscow.
Comment: Neu isn't wrong! Which is why countries like Germany, and Turkey, are probably better off out of NATO, threats from the American hegemon notwithstanding: