WikiLeaks supporters mobilize to prevent Ecuador from expelling Assange from UK embassy - UPDATE
Fri, 05 Apr 2019 09:03 UTC
A live feed of the front of the Ecuadorean embassy in London shows several tents pitched around the entrance as supporters stand vigil for the besieged journalist, who has become little more than a prisoner in the embassy in which he sought political asylum seven years ago. "NO EXPULSION" is spelled out in LED lights on the sidewalk in front of the embassy, while numerous cameras are positioned across the street.
WikiLeaks tipped the public off to Assange's pending expulsion - within "hours to days," according to a high-level Ecuadorean source - on Thursday, confirming that the Ecuadorean government would use the release of the INA Papers, which implicate President Lenin Moreno and his family in extensive corruption, as a pretext for revoking his asylum.
While WikiLeaks did not publish the documents, Moreno has blamed the outlet - and Assange - for his flagging support at home, complaining to anyone who will listen that the journalist has "violated" his asylum agreement.
A second Ecuadorean government source has since confirmed the original report. Assange was granted Ecuadorean citizenship in January 2018 and, while it is assumed that after being arrested by UK authorities -for jumping bail on charges which have since been withdrawn- he would be extradited to the US, where an indictment with his name on it was accidentally exposed last year, the Ecuadorean constitution would seem to stand in the way, as one astute commenter pointed out.
Prominent supporters flocked to Twitter to post their support and urge Londoners to stand watch over the embassy.
While others called US, UK and Australian authorities out on their hypocrisy.
WikiLeaks has posted white papers to each involved government and debunked the linking of Moreno's domestic misfortunes to any action by Assange, pointing out that Fidel Narvaez - the former Ecuadorean consul to London - has said Moreno is merely seeking "a false pretext" to end the journalist's asylum and "yield to US pressure."
UPDATE 06/04/19: ZeroHedge reports Ecuador is backing down in face of protests:
As dozens of supporters massed outside its London embassy, Ecuadorian officials late Friday denied reports that they had been planning to unilaterally revoke the asylum first granted to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in 2012, expelling the controversial journalist from their London embassy and handing him over to British police for arrest on charges that he skipped out on his bail - which would have likely set in motion a chain of events ending with Assange's extradition to the US.
Bloomberg reports that Ecuador denied it had been planning to oust Assange, as Wikileaks initially reported earlier this week, though some are skeptical, believing instead that the Ecuadorian backed down under pressure from the UN. Of note, is the fact that Ecuador's foreign minister tweeted about mechanisms for revoking Assange's asylum.
However, reports about his impending expulsion drew the scrutiny of UN human rights officials.
All of which seems to suggest that the public pressure brought to bear by Assange's organization and its supporters prompted Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno to back down.
In a statement on Friday, Ecuador's Foreign Ministry denied it had an agreement with the UK to hand over Assange, and also accused him of "ingratitude" toward his hosts, saying "the asylum seeker and his associates express once again ingratitude and disrespect toward Ecuador."
Though Assange's privileges were eventually restored, he and his legal team sued the Ecuadorian government, and since then, the tensions have only escalated. Recently, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno, who has described Assange as a "stone in my shoe", accused Wikileaks of publishing private photos of his family. The organization also recently published allegations that Moreno enriched himself from an offshore account in Panama - allegations which Moreno has vehemently denied.
However, journalist Cassandra Fairbanks, who traveled to London to keep vigil outside the embassy, and who recently visited with Assange inside, tweeted that the government's claims shouldn't be trusted.
Fairbanks also tweeted video of the protesters gathering outside the embassy in support of Assange.
As mentioned above, the UN Special Rapporteur on torture Nils Melzer demanded Ecuador allow Assange to remain in its embassy, arguing that should he be expelled, he could face "violations of his human rights" and possibly even torture, as journalist Sara Carter pointed out.RT has more on the story below:"In my assessment, if Mr. Assange were to be expelled from the Embassy of Ecuador, he is likely to be arrested by British authorities and extradited to the United States," he said. "Such a response could expose him to a real risk of serious violations of his human rights, including his freedom of expression, his right to a fair trial and the prohibition of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment."
"I therefore urge the Government of Ecuador to abstain from expelling Mr. Assange from its Embassy in London, or from otherwise ceasing or suspending his political asylum until such time as the full protection of his human rights can be guaranteed."
Mistreatment of truthtellers does not and cannot change the truth. Vilifying and punishing whistleblowers does not change the evidence revealed to the general public.
These heroes can never be repaid, but that's not what they want - they just want people to become aware of what's really going on. The next step, dealing with the government/ PTB/ elite/ MIC et al's crimes against people, takes courage. Rise like lions...