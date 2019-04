© Intercept

Cassandra Fairbanks' account of her visit to Julian in the Ecuadorean Embassy paints a truly harrowing picture of the conditions in which he is being held. Last week after receiving a message from Julian I applied to the Ecuadorean Embassy to go and see him. I have done this many times but a new regime has established involving forms and strict time windows.The Ecuadorean Embassy claim not to have received my email with the application, which is peculiar as I received no undeliverable message and bcc copyees received it. I therefore re-sent it with a new email advising they may change the date and time if the original is not now achievable. I have heard nothing so far in response.Chelsea Manning is currently entering her fourth week of solitary confinementThe United States wishes to extradite Julian Assange to face charges, not of collusion with the non-existent "Russiagate", not with a sexual offence stitch-up.including the one I drew on last week to maintain the deportation of the islanders from what is nowMany tens of billions of dollars are spent every year on western security services, and they are not stupid.But the allegations against Assange in Sweden are long gone, never reached the stage of a charge, and fell away immediately once Assange was finally interviewed by Swedish police and prosecutors in the Embassy. The whole Russiagate fabrication has been exploded as the media confection it always was.Julian Assange is merely a journalist and publisher. The fundamental question is,If the answer is yes, where is press freedom?That is now the unavoidable question. The security service patsies at the Guardian, however, prefer to retail ludicrous accusations from CIA asset Lenin Moreno - accusations motivated by the revelation of Moreno's Panamanian offshore accounts - in frenzied efforts to maintain the tactic of diversion.