Maduro's stay in power has Washington as well as various regional neighbor countries worried about the situation. It seems that Venezuela's neighbors followed a false promise to get rid off the Venezuelan President rather quickly. According to the report, allies of the U.S. are disappointed with the result and are now questioning their decision to recognize Juan Guaido as interim president.

A military invasion seems to be the only method available to accomplish their goal, and such a scenario doesn't sit all too well with countries like Colombia and Brazil, according to the report.

Self-proclaimed President Juan Guaido has also upped his rhetoric on a foreign military intervention as people start to question his own intentions. During a rally in Los Teques, near Caracas, Guaido spoke to a crowd of people expressing his will to have a foreign power bomb his own country. "Of course, we will refer to 187. We did not speak here between the lines, here we spoke very clearly." Referring to article 187.11 of the Venezuelan constitution, which regulates the authorization of a foreign military mission in the country.
The U.S. has been shown to be growingly desperate over the situation in Venezuela. Trump's Special Envoy to Venezuela and convicted war-criminal, Elliot Abrams, has even resorted to threats against Venezuela's ally Russia, saying they would "pay a high price" for their support of the country.

Meanwhile, both Russia and China have rejected the threats made by the United States. The Deputy of the Foreign Ministry Information Department of the Chinese People's Republic, Geng Shuang, fired back at the statements made by the U.S., saying that "Latin America does not belong to any country, nor is it the backyard of a state."

Just last week, China delivered around 65 tons of medical supplies to Venezuela, following a cooperation agreement in the sector. Venezuela is looking to prop up its medical development due to economic sanctions that make imports nearly impossible.