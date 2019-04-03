lightning
© Johannes Plenio
Police said two women died after being struck by a bolt of lightning in Sankhuwasabha district in eastern Nepal on Tuesday.

District Police Office Sankhuwasabha identified the deceased as Sukmaya Limbu (50) and Sita Bishowakarma (45) of Panchkhapan Municipality-9 in the district.

According to the DPO, the injured duo succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at Wana Health Post in the district this evening.