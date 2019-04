© Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg/Getty Images



The U.S. is overwhelmingly likely to fail in its attempt to completely halt Iran's oil exports, analysts told CNBC, with President Donald Trump eager to avoid rising gasoline prices ahead of presidential elections next year.As the first anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and several world powers approaches,Trump has until May 2 to decide whether to issue new waivers to eight governments "The U.S. will probably fail to reduce Iranian exports to zero, despite renewed talk from the White House about letting all oil import waivers expire in early May," analysts at Eurasia Group said in a research note published Tuesday.they added.Trump withdrew from a nuclear accord with Iran in May last year and restored sanctions on the country's energy industry in November. The administration wants Iran to stop testing ballistic missiles, end its support for militant groups and accept tougher limits on its nuclear program.On Tuesday, the Trump administration's special representative for Iran, Brian Hook, told reporters that "there are better market conditions for us to accelerate our path to zero." Therefore, the U.S. is "not looking to grant any waivers or exceptions to our sanctions regime," he added.Hook's comments come at a time when the national security team appears to be split over whether to let a small group of countries carry on importing Iranian crude.Analysts at BNP Paribas said in a research note published Tuesday that U.S. officials were divided becauseThe State Department seems to favor "a more flexible approach in achieving the U.S. administration's goal to reduce Iran's crude exports towards zero," they added.Despite the confusion, analysts at Eurasia Group said they expected the Trump administration toThe political risk consultancy said a cancellation to all waivers remained unlikely - estimating a 15 percent probability - given the potential consequences to both the energy market and U.S. bilateral relationships.The administration's decision in November to grant sanctions waivers to eight governments surprised the market and contributed to a three-month collapse in crude oil prices.International benchmark Brent crude stood at $69.74 a barrel on Wednesday afternoon, up 0.5 percent, with WTI trading at $62.73, over 0.2 percent higher.Late last month, Trump told OPEC that its members should start pumping more oil as crude prices continued to rise."Very important that OPEC increase the flow of Oil. World Markets are fragile, price of Oil getting too high. Thank you!" Trump said via Twitter.His second warning to the producer group this year came as OPEC and a group of allies led by Russia continue to cut production following a further collapse in prices in 2018."Even though presidential elections are nearly 20 months away, Trump clearly remains concerned about near-term fluctuation in pump prices," analysts at Eurasia Group said.