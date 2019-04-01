Reduces anxiety and nervous tension

Plants are an excellent way to increase oxygen levels in the room and improve air quality. There are also beneficial plants that will help you improve mood, and fight anxiety, depression, and prevent panic attacks.Researchers have found that there is a direct link between stress and oxygen levels and showed that high levels of toxins in the air lead to anxiety and stress. Therefore, you can drastically improve your mood and relieve stress and anxiety.Scientists have conducted studies on mice and discovered that the aroma of jasmine plant and jasmine essential oil significantly calmed them, and made them stop all activity and sit quietly in a corner.Their brain scans showed that jasmine fragrance boosts the effects of a chemical called GABA on nerve cells, and thus relieves anxiety and encourages rest.According to Professor Hanns Hatt, these findings published online in the Journal of Biological Chemistry can be regarded as evidence of a scientific basis for aromatherapy.Prof Hatt, of the Ruhr University in Bochum, Germany, stated thatResearchers found that jasmine is much more effective than sleeping pills, anti-anxiety medications, and sedatives, asResearchers at the Wheeling Jesuit University, led by Dr. Bryan Raudenbush, assistant professor of psychology, found that dispensing jasmine odor into a room where participants were sleeping "led to greater sleep efficiency and reduced sleep movement."Subjects who breathed jasmine in the air rated their level of anxiety and vigor lower, and performed cognitive tests faster, while the alertness level in the jasmine odor condition was greater during the afternoon hours, which helped maintain students' focus on academic work throughout the day.Jasmine essential oil is an effective natural way to improve sleep, boost happiness, regulate hormones, and treat anxiety and fatigue. It can be used to improve concentration, soothe spasms, and ease mild depression, since it:Therefore, keep a jasmine in your bedroom, and you will reap all the benefits of this amazing plant!Sources: