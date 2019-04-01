Researchers have found that there is a direct link between stress and oxygen levels and showed that high levels of toxins in the air lead to anxiety and stress. Therefore, you can drastically improve your mood and relieve stress and anxiety.
Scientists have conducted studies on mice and discovered that the aroma of jasmine plant and jasmine essential oil significantly calmed them, and made them stop all activity and sit quietly in a corner.
Their brain scans showed that jasmine fragrance boosts the effects of a chemical called GABA on nerve cells, and thus relieves anxiety and encourages rest.
According to Professor Hanns Hatt, these findings published online in the Journal of Biological Chemistry can be regarded as evidence of a scientific basis for aromatherapy.
Prof Hatt, of the Ruhr University in Bochum, Germany, stated that their studies discovered a new class of GABA receptor modulator which can be administered parentally and through the respiratory air, and it can have possible applications in sedation, anxiety, excitement, and aggression relieving treatment and sleep induction therapy.
Researchers found that jasmine is much more effective than sleeping pills, anti-anxiety medications, and sedatives, as it increased the GABA effect by more than five times.
Researchers at the Wheeling Jesuit University, led by Dr. Bryan Raudenbush, assistant professor of psychology, found that dispensing jasmine odor into a room where participants were sleeping "led to greater sleep efficiency and reduced sleep movement."
Subjects who breathed jasmine in the air rated their level of anxiety and vigor lower, and performed cognitive tests faster, while the alertness level in the jasmine odor condition was greater during the afternoon hours, which helped maintain students' focus on academic work throughout the day.
Jasmine essential oil is an effective natural way to improve sleep, boost happiness, regulate hormones, and treat anxiety and fatigue. It can be used to improve concentration, soothe spasms, and ease mild depression, since it:
- Reduces anxiety and nervous tension
- Boosts mood
- Improves cognitive performance and alertness
- Improves sleep quality
- Balances hormones
- Treats hot flashes and mood swings
- Increases libido
Sources:
www.organichomeremedies.com
www.telegraph.co.uk
www.kaliana.com