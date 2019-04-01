© Babylon Bee

Atlanta, GA-Fooling thousands of readers in a prank that the cable news organization said was "just for fun," CNN published a real news story for April Fools' Day this year.The story simply contained a list of facts, with no embellishment, editorializing, or invented details. The story also didn't cite shaky "anonymous sources" and only quoted firsthand witnesses to the event. It was completely factual without any errors whatsoever.Baffled CNN fans immediately knew something was up."I was reading this story, and I was like, 'Wait, what is this?'" said one man in New York who relies on CNN for his fake news every morning. "They really got me good. Then I looked up at the calendar and I realized I'd been duped. A classic gag!""Those little rascals!" he added, shaking his head and laughing goodnaturedly. "As long as they return to their regularly scheduled fake news tomorrow, we're good. We're good."