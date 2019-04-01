Last month, the Polish episcopate admitted for the first time that nearly 400 clergy had sexually abused children and minors over the last three decades - reflecting findings published in February by a charity for clerical sex abuse victims.

A Catholic group in Poland has incinerated dozens of "sacrilegious" items in a bizarre public burning ritual led by local priests.The 'SMS From Heaven Foundation' ( Fundacja SMS z Nieba ) in the northern Polish city of Koszalin took to social media at the weekend to share images of clergymen and altar servants throwing books and other objects onto a fire pit.The burning - which saw everything from Harry Potter books to symbols from other religions destroyed - took place in a public area of the city in full view of local residents, according to local news outlet WP Fundacja SMS z Nieba is a Catholic evangelical foundation set up to spread Christian messages via mobile phone text messages and is led by Fr Rafał Jarosiewicz, who is known to travel around Poland with a mobile confessional."We obey the Word," priests wrote on Facebook as they shared photos from the burning and quoted Biblical passages from the Book of Deuteronomy in the Old Testament - which includes the passage "You must burn their idols in fire" in relation to God's enemies.The post shows at least three priests carrying a basket of books and other items through a church to the outdoor fire pit where they were incinerated.One wrote: "I'd like to believe this is a joke... Seriously? Are people burning fantasy literature in the 21st century in some kind of sick ritual?!"Another added: "It's hard for me to believe that we're so backward!"