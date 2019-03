Clifton Ross writes occasionally for Caracas Chronicles, sporadically blogs at his website, www.cliftonross.com and sometimes even tweets @Clifross

As a young socialist, The Washington Connection and Third World Fascism by Noam Chomsky and his late collaborator Edward S. Herman helped to convert me to the worldview of the anti-Imperialist Left., for whom Chomsky has become an unrivaled intellectual hero, for most of my adult life. That is,I continue to respect some of Chomsky's writing on topics such as the devastation of East Timor by Indonesia.When Chomsky argued that the 9/11 atrocities were morally equivalent to President Clinton's rocket strike on the Al Shifa medicine factory in Sudan (and that "we" should therefore hesitate before judging "them"), his erstwhile admirer Christopher Hitchens observed that, "Noam Chomsky does not rise much above the level of half-truth." This, Hitchens went on to complain, had "lately become his hallmarks."In retrospect, a writer as intelligent as Hitchens might have noticed this habit earlier. In Chomsky's writing on Cambodia ( which Hitchens defended ), the Balkans, and various other conflicts,(irrespective of the sitting president's political affiliation). Simplicity can be seductive, especially when it encourages moral outrage, and it wasn't until I saw Chomsky's half-truths deployed in defense of the Bolivarian regime that I began to question Chomsky's honesty and interest in objectivity.Today, Chomsky heads a list of radical academics calling themselves the Committee to Save Venezuela who signed and circulated an open letter in January "opposing the US-backed coup attempt" there. "The United States government," the letter sternly begins, "must cease interfering in Venezuela's internal politics, especially for the purpose of overthrowing the country's government." On March 2, 2019, Chomsky appeared on KFPK Los Angeles's Ralph Nader Radio Hour. After 45 minutes of congenial chat about the malevolence of America, Israel, and powerful corporations, Nader turned to the topic of Venezuela.Nader's critical introduction to the subject begins at 46:34, and it's worth hearing because it provides some contrast to Chomsky's defense of the Bolivarian regime.Nader then reads a leftwing critic's lengthy indictment of the regime's mismanagement, includingThis corruption and incompetenceInvited by Nader to respond, Chomsky begins by stating, "Well, you know, it would take a good bit of time to go through it sentence-by-sentence and take it apart, but there is a few comments we can begin with." For the next six minutes or so, he helpfully recapitulates a number of half-truths used by anti-Imperialists to defend the Bolivarian regime.Chomsky begins promisingly by conceding that "there were many problems during the Chávez years." But he reminds his listeners that during those same yearsThis is one of the most common manoeuvers adopted by pro-Chavistas when challenged about the regime's dismal record of governance: I call this rhetorical move an appeal to The Golden Moment As The Eternal Now. Sure, during the first years of the decade-long oil boom, poverty was reduced and educational opportunities expanded. When billions of dollars flood an economy, there is always a "trickle-down effect" as all boats rise on even the reddest of tides., and the aftermath of Venzuela's Golden Moment is comparable to the miserable hangover that follows an excessive party. A responsible intellectual might wonder at the wisdom of that party, not insist that it is emblematic of the whole Chavista project."There are regular polls being taken...by the Latinobarometro" Chomsky continues, carefully employing the present tense before taking us back over a decade. "Take a look at their polls during the Chávez years -." This, we learn, was because "in election after election and referendum after referendum" the Carter Center certified that "the Venezuelan elections were among the most free in the world." There are three problems with this happy picture.The first problem is that,. Yes, during the oil boom a majority unsurprisingly supported Chávez. As Javier Corrales and Michael Penfold have pointed out , petrostates like Venezuela operate under an "ax and relax" approach to governance.The Latinobarometro studies to which Chomsky refers were conductedat the height of the commodities boom. But the ax has now fallen and he is silent about Latinobarometro's more recent findings.Secondly, "free" elections are not the same as "free and fair" elections. It is true that voting in Venezuela is not mandatory. But the regime controls 98 percent of the nation's foreign exchange (the oil money) which they can spend on their electoral campaigns while the opposition is denied television ads, cadenas (obligatory broadcasts), posters, radio time, not to mention state printing presses, trucks to ferry around campaign workers, and the workers themselves who are pressured to work for the official party. What meaning does "free" have under such unfair conditions? In 2008, Hugo Chávez declared "I am the Law...I am the State." During the presidential elections of May 2018, Maduro barred the most powerful opposition parties from participating and permitted only one man to run against him.Finally,. "It doesn't matter who votes," Stalin is said to have remarked. "What matters is who counts the votes." Does it not concern Chomsky that Chávez set about destroying the institutions of liberal democracy the day he entered office (see Alan Brewer-Carias's extensive work on the subject)? That the Carter Center certified the elections means that they monitored the votes, not the institutions. And institutions like the National Electoral Council (CNE) and the judiciary have been under tight Chavista control, from the country's Golden Moment until today.Chomsky is here referring to Venezuela's reliance on a single product - oil - at the expense of all other sectors of the economy. Governments like that of Norway, however, also enjoy great oil wealth, but have found ways to manage their resource boons and use them to their advantage.Lest we are tempted to hold Chávez responsible, however, Chomsky adds that, "The US has been running Venezuela's [economy] for a century. Since they kicked out the British under Woodrow Wilson, when oil was discovered...."Chomsky's arguments always take this turn sooner or later. In his world,. So Venezuelans are reduced to marionettes in the hands of a ruthless US imperialist elite. Luz Varela, a professor of History at the University of the Andes in Mérida, calls this argument a "simplism." In an as-yet unpublished paper entitled "On How the Crisis in Venezuela hasn't been Orchestrated by the Right nor by the 'Empire' and other Simplisms," Varela points out that there has been "commercial reciprocity" between Venezuela and the United States since the 1940s, during which the "United States has paid Venezuela for its oil through exploitation royalties and high taxes or it has bought that oil at market prices. This relationship, in turn, made Venezuela a rich country; so rich that it attracted a large number of European and Latin American immigrants from WWII to the 1980s..."She goes on to say that while oil extraction went on through foreign companies, "never, in the twentieth century, were either the wells or the oil reserves owned by the 'empire.'" The capitalists had to "raise up the industry through concessions granted by the [Venezuelan] State that allowed them to explore, extract, produce and commercialize the oil." By the 1940s, the royalties and taxes made this a 50/50 venture, with the "foreign companies putting up the capital, assuming the risks, paying the workers, paying for infrastructure, reinvesting and paying very high taxes, and still, they made great profits."Doesn't sound too bad, does it? And hardly the "US running Venezuela." Chomsky's version of history overlooks the Revolution of 1958 and 40 years of very independent government, often far to the left of US tastes. Even so, US military forces never invaded or engaged in the kind intervention seen in other parts of Latin America during the Cold War.- the Cuban invasion at Machurucuto began a years-long Castro-backed guerrilla war against Venezuelan democracy. According to the former guerrilla commander and founder of the Movement of the Revolutionary Left (MIR) of Venezuela, Hector Pérez Marcano If Chomsky knows anything of this history, he certainly isn't in a hurry to say so. Things like " subimperialisms " only risk complicating an otherwise straightforward worldview. The US, he says instead, has long been "dominating [Venezuela] with lots of hideous atrocities..." which he doesn't have time to go into. Although Chomsky concludes this digression by reaffirming his criticism of Chávez for failing to diversify the economy, his language and the time he allots in his answer to his indictment of US malfeasance, leave the uninformed listener in now doubt about where moral responsibility deserves to be concentrated.Chomsky is also correct to criticize Chávez for failing to put money aside during the oil boom. But then he makes the amazing claim that Chávez "left the capitalist class untouched [and] allowed them to enrich themselves throughout this whole period..."Chávez expropriated everything from ranches to entire industries , and everything he expropriated turned to dust. Try to find a bag of concrete in Venezuela today, or aluminum, industrial coke, steel, and even milk or corn.The state oil company PDVSA, once a world-class company, is collapsing so quickly due to a lack of investment and maintenance that it can no longer refine gas In May 2013, Maduro charged that Polar Industries, the largest of the remaining capitalist businesses that hadn't yet been expropriated, wasn't producing, but was "hoarding" and "speculating" on commodities, particularly the flour for arepas, the national bread of Venezuela. Polar's exasperated president Lorenzo Mendoza responded by providing the paperwork at a national press conference to demonstrate that Polar was producing at 100 percent capacity. The reason for the shortage of flour, he explained, was that Polar represented only 48 percent of the flour mills;. "I'd ask President Maduro when he's going to inspect them since we've been inspected 1,500 times. I want to know how many inspections the state-owned mills have undergone.""After [Chávez's] death," Chomsky continues, "a couple of years after, the oil prices declined and ... the government had to go to the international credit markets." Okay, but. Over the course of his rule - which ended when oil prices were still over $100/barrel - government debt doubled, and. And why is Chomsky only interested in the international lending agencies? While the bonds issued by those agencies represent some $60 billion in loans, the BBC puts the figure of what Venezuela owes China and Russia at $140 billion. But it's really anyone's guess since the government hasn't released any economic data since 2015.Chomsky goes on to criticise US sanctions ("harsh, brutal, devastating"), but he doesn't mention that it was the sectors of the Venezuelan opposition, alarmed that Maduro was dragging the country deeper into debt with no oversight from the National Assembly, who urged the Obama administration to end further renegotiations of the debt. Nor does he explain that they were forced to do this. Like the international boycott of Apartheid South Africa called for by the ANC, these sanctions have had a negative impact on the country, but it is absurd to suggest, as Chomsky does, that they have "turned a crisis into a humanitarian catastrophe."What brought about the humanitarian catastrophe wasduring Chávez's 14 year rule. That represented nine years' worth of food imports that might have fed the country. No doubt this is only a fraction of the total money squandered in programs that, all of which has gone on in an environment of total impunity. Chomsky is probably right that the new sanctions under Trump will make life considerably harder for ordinary Venezuelans, but he is certainly wrong to describe them as "an effort to starve the population into submission." Some 80-90 percent of Venezuelans want to be rid of Maduro and understand that the sanctions are a clumsy ham-handed Trumpian attempt to achieve that end.As he winds down, Chomsky finally turns his attention to Maduro, calling his policies repressive and "awful" but, hey, what can be expected of Venezuelans, when they are subjected to "constant subversion" and criticism in the West's media? "Has anyone," he wants to know, "ever withdrawn their praise for the military coup?" In 2002, the Venezuelan opposition tried to overthrow Chávez, and briefly succeeded. From that event, Chomsky spins an entire history "of subversion, sabotage, internal problems, and errors..." And now, Chomsky laments, "the international media speak only for the opposition." Perhaps that's because the Maduro government has shut down opposition newspapers in the country, attacked and censored online publications, and imprisoned critical journalists on trumped-up charges.The aim of the Imperialist plot, Chomsky concludes, is "the return of Venezuela to the kind of circumstances you see in some of the other US-run countries of the region. If you want to look at atrocities, crimes and so on, simply look at the countries where the US has maintained control. The Central American countries." It's true that Honduras isn't doing well,- thanks perhaps as much to their being clients of the US as to their not having been run by the Chavistas under the tutelage of the Cubans for 20 years. Venezuelans might say, "We should be so lucky."And, with that, Noam Chomsky's six minutes of disinformation come to an end. Nader thanks his guest and describes him as "a voice of towering intellect and reason and factual rendition which is rare today in public discourse." This opinion is alarmingly widespread. As far back as 1979, the New York Times was describing Chomsky as "arguably the most important intellectual alive today." That line reliably appears in Chomsky's numerous flattering profiles (usually in publications he ceaselessly disparages),Marxist William Robinson's essay attacking Western apologists for Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega could well have been written about Chomsky: "In accord with the infantile manichean view of a significant portion of the US Left,. This is a template into which everything must by political dogma fit."Richard Hofstadter warned us about people like Noam Chomsky in his great book, Anti-Intellectualism in American Life . "If there is anything more dangerous," he wrote, "to the life of the mind than having no independent commitment to ideas, it is having an excess of commitment to some special and constricting idea."And on this basis, he has spent his career attacking the crimes and incompetence of the US, and excusing the same in its enemies. This is, needless to say,, unable to accommodate the complexities of national and geopolitical realities. It also leaves those who adopt it incapable of understanding the meaning of the disaster unfolding today in Venezuela, upon which Chomsky and his followers gaze with only a hint of comprehension.