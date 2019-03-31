Earth Changes
Flooding threatens more than a million private wells in U.S. Midwest
The Hill
Tue, 26 Mar 2019 11:42 UTC
The AP reported that the National Ground Water Association, a trade group, said there are 1.1 million private wells in 300 flooded counties across 10 states in the Midwest.
Those states are Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, according to the AP.
Flooding creates the possibility that water from the flood will get into the wells and contaminate the water.
Liesa Lehmann, the private-water section chief for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, told the AP that any wells within a flood area "are certainly going to be vulnerable to contamination."
"Anyone who has a private well within a flood plain area of a major river, those wells are certainly going to be vulnerable to contamination," Lehmann said.
Lehmann added that well owners should assume that their drinking water is contaminated if they see floodwater near or over their wells.
Chuck Job, the National Ground Water Association's regulatory affairs manager, told the AP that when the flooding is over, the well water should be pumped out and the well should be disinfected. The water should then be tested to ensure that it's safe to drink, Job added.
Sometimes people hold a core belief that is very strong. When they are presented with evidence that works against that belief, the new evidence cannot be accepted. It would create a feeling that is extremely uncomfortable, called cognitive dissonance. And because it is so important to protect the core belief, they will rationalize, ignore and even deny anything that doesn't fit in with the core belief.
Recent Comments
Thee people should have known better, those who have been in charger of Brexit along are the same ones who want to remain in the EU. The problem...
Maybe they should check with Senator Schiff. He seems to know who all the people colluding with Russia are (or should that be is?)
This is another attempt to re-write history to make the muslims look like the good guys. They were not. Nobody believes that the Israeli's were...
Darwinists routinely confuse simple adaptation with complex evolution, or, at the very least, assume that the former implies the latter. It...
And thru the globalist elite europe is in turmoil, but alls because everyone is so divide they cant see mothernatures plot of wiping the earth...